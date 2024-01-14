Joliet West wins boys bowling regional: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 13

The Joliet West boys bowiling team won the championship at the Naperville Central Regional on Saturday. The Tigers finished with a six-game total of 6,089, edging runner-up Sandburg’s total of 6,033.
The Tigers’ Bryce Jinks took first individually with a six-game total of 1,350. He was 21 pins ahead of teammate Tyler MacDonald, who took second. Other bowlers for West included Tyler Bishop (1,196), Brody Johnson (1,171), Alex Sanchez (895) and Ryan Zielinski (148).
Lockport finished fourth and also qualified for next week’s Sandburg Sectional at Palos Lanes. The Porters were led by Aaron Chrusciel (1,196), Austin LiCausi (1,187), Ross Karraker (1,146), Steven Talaski (1,138), Hunter Phillips (624), and Aaron Wendell (541).
Individuals advancing to next week’s sectional were David Reyes of Joliet Central (1,307), Nathaniel Little of Romeoville (1,303), Jacob Chavez of Plainfield Central (1,258), Trevor Anifer of Lemont (1,246), Krys Baker of Plainfield Central (1,229), Aidan Mauch of Romeoville (1,177) and Colin Elder of Plainfield Central (1,159).
Boys basketball
Streator 53, Morris 52: Streator’s Christian Benning hit a game-winning six-foot jumper with three seconds remaining. Morris (10-7) had taken the lead on a steal and layup by Carter Laudeman with 55 seconds left. AJ Zweeres led Morris with 17 points, while Jack Wheeler and Joey Vinachi each scored 10. Caston Norris and Laudeman each scored six.
Bolingbrook 63, Downers Grove South 49: KJ Cathey led the Raiders (15-3) with 15 points in the nonconference win.
Girls basketball
Marist 38, Providence Catholic 33: Gabi Bednar led Providence Catholic with 13 points, while Claire Wajda and Eilish Raines each scored six.
Naperville North 71, Plainfield South 62: The Cougars fell to 13-7 with the nonconference loss.
Boys wrestling
Illini Classic: Lincoln-Way West saw 10 of its 14 wrestlers place at the event. Warrior placers were Nick Kavooras (first), Brady Glynn (fifth), Shane Stream (seventh), Carter DiBenedetto (seventh), Jack Strezo (seventh), Jakob Siwinski (eighth), Luke Siwinski (fourth), Jase Salin (fifth), Jimmy Talley (seventh), and Kenny Strazo (sixth).