Boys basketball: Morris’ Joe Blumberg sets school win record

MORRIS — During the Plano Christmas Classic, Morris boys basketball coach Joe Blumberg did something he never thought he would do when he took the job in 2007-08.

Morris beat Lisle 61-29 in tournament play on Dec. 28. It was the 211th win for Blumberg as the Morris coach, topping the previous program record of 210 wins by Keith Laughary.

“The school win record was never on my mind when I took the job,” Blumberg said. “I didn’t even know for sure that I would be in Morris three years later. Coming out of college, I wanted to coach baseball, but the baseball program here was in good hands with two great coaches [John Darlington and Todd Kein] since I have been here.

“Basketball was a chance to take a program and try to build it. I have been blessed to have great assistant coaches like Todd Kein, Ray Burgess, Matt LaFond, Mike Muntz, Ryan Battersby, Justin Martin and John Struck. I wish I could mention every kid that ever practiced for me. They all worked so hard and sacrificed their time for our program. That’s what this record is all about. It’s not about me.”

Blumberg was hesitant to talk about the record, as he wants the focus to be on his players.

“While I am humbled by all the former players, fan, parents, opposing coaches, mentors and MCHS faculty reaching out to congratulate me, I do not want anyone to think I am boasting about some record I haven’t followed. That’s never been the goal.

“If anything, I hope folks appreciate that our coaching staff tries to do things the right way, and continues to work with young men through the highs and lows. We’ve had losing seasons, lost more games than I’d care to admit. But we haven’t and won’t quit when it gets hard. I hope folks view this more as a perseverence milestone, if anything. We just try to relentlessly work hard for the young men wearing the Morris uniform. That was really one of my goals when I got the job. Fight hard enough for our guys that they wanted to war the Morris uniform in the winter and compete. And our guys continue to do that. I am proud of them.”

Morris boys basketball coach Joe Blumberg (middle) gives his team some encouragement. (Dan Voitik)

One person has been on hand for every single one of those wins. Kein, who should become the school’s winningest baseball coach this spring, has been Blumberg’s varsity assistant from Day 1.

Even after 16 seasons, there is one thing that still amazes Kein about Blumberg.

“No one prepares a team for a game like Joe,” Kein said. “There are times that I just sit back in awe of the way he prepares his teams. Back in the old days, he would get in the car to drive to Timbuktu to scout a team. Then, the IHSA allowed teams to film, and now with the technology the way it is, it cuts down on the travel time.

“Still, his approach is the same. He is very meticulous about his preparation and I can’t recall one game in all these years that our team felt like it was unprepared. Year to year, it might not resonate the same with all the players, but the work and his preparation does not change.”

Not only does is Blumberg the head coach for the basketball team, he is also the head cross country coach and has built that program from a sport that seemed like more of a hobby into one that is a regular sectional qualifier. Before he took the head basketball position, he also coached in the baseball program. His father, Fred, is a Hall of Fame baseball coach from Freeburg in downstate Illinois.

“Baseball is Joe’s first love,” Kein said. “But, the way the chips fell, he took the basketball job and ran with it. Joe was raised by a coach and he understands what that all entails. It’s been his whole life.

“He’s inquisitive by nature. If he has quesitons, he wants answers and will do what he has to do to get them. I think that, no matter what sport he coached, he would be successful because he would learn everything he could about that game and teach it to his players.”

In the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, Morris won back-to-back regional titles for the first time in school history. Those years also marked the start of a six-year run of at least 16 wins, also the best stretch in the history of the school.

“The back-to-back regionals certainly stand out,” Blumberg said. “If you focus solely on the wins and losses and postseason, then you are going to feel failure most of the time. For me, it’s little moments and snapshots that the public wouldn’t see or understand. For example, one year Will Terry was injured most of the year but got to start on Senior Night. He took a 3-pointer and missed, and I think Jake Olson would have battled through 50 people to get that offensive rebound and kick it back out to Will, who took another 3 and made it. It was the only three points Will scored that year, but that’s a memory I will always cherish, along with countless others.

“These kids work so hard through adversity on and off the court and through injuries. Seeing them succeed through all of that and seeing them smile and experience joy is what it’s all about. We know we aren’t producing a lot of Division I athletes, but we hope we can develop Division I people with Division I character.”