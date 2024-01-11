Zion Kostyra scores 21 to lead Joliet Central: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 10

Boys basketball
Joliet Central 56, Sandburg 46: At Sandburg, Zion Kostyra put 21 on the board to lead the Steelmen to a nonconference victory.
Pontiac 62, Morris 59: At Morris, the hosts battled but came up short in nonconference action.
Jack Wheeler led the scoring with 24 points, AJ Zweeres had 17 and Caston Norris chipped in with 12.
Girls basketball
Dwight 42, Reed-Custer 31: At Dwight, Kaylee Tribble had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Mya Beard had eight points and three rebounds but the Comets fell in nonconference play.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 71, Manteno 12: At Seneca, Raiden Terry, Brooklyn Hart, Wyatt Coop, Ethan Othon, Ryker Terry, Devon Daemicke, Nate Othon, Gunner Varland, Memphis Echeverria, Landen Venecia, Chris Peura and Jeremy Gagnon each had wins for the Irish.
Seneca 67, St. Bede 11: At Seneca, Raiden Terry, Brooklyn Hart, Wyatt Coop, Ethan Othon, Ryker Terry, Devon Daemicke, Nate Othon, Gunner Varland, Memphis Echeverria, Landen Venecia, Chris Peura and Jeremy Gagnon helped the Irish to a Tri-County Conference dual victory.
Joliet Central 42, Lockport 40: At Joliet, the hosts edged the Porters in a nonconference victory.