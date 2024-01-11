January 11, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Joliet chamber names new board members

Four members chosen to fill board vacancies

By Bob Okon
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has found a new headquarters next to the Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Joliet, Ill.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry logo is seen on a sign at its downtown Joliet offices. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry has announced four new members on its board of directors.

They are Monica Cicimov, owner of C & C Vision in Joliet; Kristen Kronland, marketing director for Hollywood Casino Joliet; Katy Leclair, president and CEO at the Greater Joliet Area YMCA; and Scott Paddock, senior vice president of external affairs at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

“Each individual brings with them a unique skill set and background that will no doubt benefit the board of directors and all chamber members,” chamber President Jen Howard said in a news release.

The four new members will serve two-year terms through Dec. 31, 2026.

They join 21 existing board members and eight ex-officio members. The new members were proposed by the Chamber Nominating Committee to chamber membership in November to fill board vacancies, according to the release.