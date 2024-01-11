Joliet chamber names new board members

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry logo is seen on a sign at its downtown Joliet offices. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry has announced four new members on its board of directors.

They are Monica Cicimov, owner of C & C Vision in Joliet; Kristen Kronland, marketing director for Hollywood Casino Joliet; Katy Leclair, president and CEO at the Greater Joliet Area YMCA; and Scott Paddock, senior vice president of external affairs at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

“Each individual brings with them a unique skill set and background that will no doubt benefit the board of directors and all chamber members,” chamber President Jen Howard said in a news release.

The four new members will serve two-year terms through Dec. 31, 2026.

They join 21 existing board members and eight ex-officio members. The new members were proposed by the Chamber Nominating Committee to chamber membership in November to fill board vacancies, according to the release.