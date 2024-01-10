The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Boys Basketball
Plainfield North 81, Plainfield East 67: At Plainfield, Jeffrey Fleming had another big night for the Tigers in the SPC contest with the Bengals. HIs 27 points lifted North to the win. He had plenty of help as Quintin Wiensek added 25 as North improved to 11-9 and 4-4 in the SPC.
Lemont 52, Thornton-Fractional South 45: At Lansing, Ryan Runaas led Lemont with 26 points in a South Suburban Conference win. Lemont improved to 11-5, 4-0 in the SSC.
West Aurora 60, Joliet Central 45: At Aurora, the Steelmen fell to the Blackhawks in an SPC contest. Central is now 9-7 overall, 3-5 in the SPC.
Brother Rice 56, Providence Catholic 37: At New Lenox, Seth Chaney led the Celtics with 16 points in the Chicago Catholic League contest against the state-ranked Crusaders. PC is now 7-10 overall, 2-2 in the CCL.
Lockport 76, Willowbrook 50: At Villa Park, Logan Cooper led the Porters with 24 points as Lockport picked up its fifth win of the season against nine losses. Collin Miller added 17 points and Anthony Kosi 16. Lockport drained 15, three-pointers in the win.
Girls Basketball
Plainfield North 56, Plainfield East 53: At Plainfield, Sydney Scott and Beth Gruber scored 15 points each to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Lincoln-Way West 67, Lockport 53: At Lockport, Caroline Smith led four Warrior players in double figures with 21 points as West evened its season record at 9-9 overall while improving to 3-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Laura Arstikaitis led Lockport with 16. Lucy Hynes added 15 and Veronica Bafia 10 for the Porters (10-12).
West Aurora 71, Joliet Central 57: At Joliet, Central fell at home to the Blackhawks in an SPC contest.
Lincoln-Way East 55, Stagg 45: at Frankfurt, the Griffins improved to 18-3, and evened their record in the SWSC to 2-2 with the win over the Chargers.
Thornton-Fractional South 70, Lemont 47: At Lemont, Lemont fell to the Red Wolves in an SSC contest.
Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln-Way Central 30: At Bolingbrook, the host Raiders stayed perfect int he SWSC with the big win over the Knights. The Brook improved to 16-2 overall, 5-0 in the SWSC, Central, who got 13 from Gracen Gehrke and 12 from Kiya Newson-Cole, dropped to 12-6, 4-1 in the SWSC.