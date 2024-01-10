Lane on I-80 in Joliet to close Thursday

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a past press conference at Joliet Junior College.

The state plans to shut down an eastbound Interstate 80 lane in Joliet for much of Thursday for repairs of a Larkin Avenue bridge deck.

The right eastbound lane from Houbolt Road to Larkin will close at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. when the bridge repair is expected to be complete, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon.

“However, due to the projected temperatures it may take more time for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength before the lane can be reopened to traffic,” according to the news release from IDOT.

Westbound traffic will not be affected by the work.