Joliet announces early start on Friday garbage collection

Garbage and recycling collection on Friday will start at 6 a.m. on Friday, the city of Joliet announced.

The early pickup time is to account for a forecast of snow and inclement weather, the city said in its announcement.

The 6 a.m. start time only applies to Friday.

The city also announced that regularly scheduled garbage collection will not be changed by the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday.

The city contracts with Waste Management to provide garbage and recycling collection services to Joliet residents.

Although garbage and recycling pickups will not be changed next week, City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

The holiday also means that the downtown parking decks will be open for free Monday. Street parking downtown also will be free, as the city does not enforce the parking meters on holidays.

For information, call the city information desk at 815-724-4000.