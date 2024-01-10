Boys basketball: Plainfield Central rally falls just short in loss to Minooka

CHANNAHON – With 5:20 remaining in the third quarter Tuesday night, Minooka held a 27-point lead over Plainfield Central.

The game, however, a 66-61 Minooka win, was far from over.

Plainfield Central went on a 13-0 run to pull to within 49-35 before Minooka’s DJ Hampton (15 points) scored just before the buzzer to put Minooka ahead 51-35 entering the fourth.

The Wildcats still refused to go away and kept chipping away at the lead. Sparked by an eight-point flurry – a pair of 3-pointers and a steal and layup – by junior Ethan Marshall, they finally got it to single digits when Lenard Donker converted a three-point play with 2:53 remaining to cut it to 57-49. Minooka answered with a 7-2 spurt, highlighted by a pair of baskets by Micah Hamilton (team-high 17 points), who then assisted on a three-point play by Zane Caves (14 points).

Central (4-12) got hot again, as Quinn Kruger (11 points) hit a 3-pointer, Donker scored underneath, as did Daniel Doherty (7 points). After a free throw by Hampton, Avery Rogoz (team-high 17 points) drained a 3-pointer to make it 65-61. Caves hit a free throw for Minooka with 3.7 seconds left to seal it.

“We played really good defense early,” Hamilton said. “And we did a good job of passing and finding teammates for open shots. It’s nice to see shots falling early like they were.it for the last quarter and a half. We had some silly turnovers to start each half. Some of that was Minooka’s zone. They are very long, and they can reach a lot of passes.

“I am proud of the fight our guys showed. It was nice to see Ethan Marshall come in and spark us. But early on, Minooka didn’t let us run much of what we wanted to run.”

Plainfield Central’s Avery Rogoz dribbles the ball at midcourt against Minooka on Tuesday in Channahon. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Indians (5-13) raced to a 15-8 lead after one quarter and led 38-22 at halftime. They opened the second half with an 11-0 spurt to gain the 27-point lead.

“This is our second win in a row, so it feels good to have a winning streak. We hope we can keep it going and keep getting better.”

Hampton was the driving force the the Indians early. He scored eight of his points in the first half and had the first two baskets of the big run to start the second. The Indians, who eclipsed last year’s win total with the victory, also got 11 points, including three 3-pointers from Jaden Boe.

“We did some nice things early to get the lead,” first-year Minooka coach Brett Hespell said. “Our passing has really improved recently, and it was good tonight. These kids only won four games last year, and we got our fifth of the year tonight. When winning hasn’t been a habit, it’s tough to get out of that.

“Give Plainfield Central credit. They kept hammering away at us. We kind of lost our mental focus for a while and got complacent. We settled for difficult shots, which gave them chances to get out in transition.”

Minooka’s DJ Hampton pushes the ball upcourt against Plainfield Central on Tuesday in Channahon. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Hespell was very pleased with the effort of senior Hamilton.

“Micah is a force underneath,” he said. “He can use his strength and get shots up underneath, and he has a nice touch from outside. If a big guy comes out to guard him, he is quick enough to get past him.

“It’s still important for us to build a consistent program. That takes time, but a game like this will help us get on the right track.”