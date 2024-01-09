Weather update: Will County under a snowy, slushy mess

Will County residents woke up to a slushy mess as a storm with a mix of snow and sleet moved into the area overnight Jan. 9. The region is under a winter weather advisory Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 9-10. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The winter weather with a mix of snow and sleet and rain is creating some hazardous road conditions in the Will County area.

Will County is under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 9-10.

Increasing winds and sleet and ice can cause challenges along portions of areas along interstates 55, 80 and 355 in the region.

You can keep up to date on current conditions through the Illinois Department of Transportation App, Getting Around Illinois.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be cautious of road conditions.

“Be advised that when road conditions are poor for you, they are also poor for patrol deputies, other emergency vehicles, and tow trucks. Of course, our best advice it to make every effort to stay off the roads until roadways can be cleared,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. “If you find yourself in a ditch or stuck on the roadway during the winter storm, be prepared for possible extended wait times.”

Before leaving the house, be sure your cell phone is charged, have warm clothing, blankets, and water with you if needed, the sheriff’s office said.

Updates on emergency road closures will be posted on the Will County Sheriff’s App and the Will County Sheriff’s facebook page during the evening hours.

Local municipalities are also reminding residents of local parking regulations that go into effect when snow falls reach a certain level. Also, be mindful of snow plows on highways and local streets.