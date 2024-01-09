Girls basketball: Providence can’t overcome Mother McAuley’s rebounding in loss

Providence’s Molly Knight drives to the basket against Mother McAuley on Monday. Knight scored a team-high 16 points in a 58-46 loss. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

NEW LENOX — Winning the rebounding battle is one of the keys to winning a basketball game.

Mother McAuley proved that Monday in a 58-46 Girls Catholic Athletic Conference win over Providence Catholic. The Mighty Macs (14-5, 4-0) outrebounded the Celtics (11-10, 1-3) 29-19, which helped them build a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and 35-24 at halftime.

“We had a lot of one-and-done possessions,” Providence coach Eileen Copenhaver said. “We were outrebounded by 10, at least by our count, and that’s something we have to figure out.”

The Celtics will have to figure it out for the next two weeks without senior Bella Morey, who is nursing an injured thumb and was not active Monday. Morey’s absence means more time on the floor for younger players like freshmen Taylor Healy and Carina Diorio.

“Bella will be out for at least two weeks,” Copenhaver said. “That gives us a chance to get some of the younger players some experience, and that will only help them.”

Providence’s Eilish Raines makes a move to the paint against Mother McAuley on Monday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Providence held a 9-8 lead early in the first quarter after a basket by Healy, but Mother McAuley went on a 14-3 run the rest of the quarter to sieze control. Quinn Arundel scored eight of her 15 points in the first quarter for the Macs, while Morgan Feil (11 points, 10 rebounds) had six points and Maeve Egan (7 points) scored four.

The Celtics got to within 31-24 in the latter stages of the second quarter as baskets by Eilish Raines (10 points), Sydney Spencer (6 points) and Gabi Bednar (12 points) formed a 6-0 spurt. McAuley, though, scored the final four points of the first half on baskets by Feil and Taji Alexa.

“We competed well and played very hard,” Copenhaver said. “There are a lot of changes when you lose a player, and that’s still something we are figuring out.

“Mother McAuley is a very good team. They have a great history and they did a good job of shooting the ball tonight.”

Providence’s Gabi Bednar puts up a shot against Mother McAuley on Monday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Celtics played even with the Macs in the third quarter with each team scoring 13 points. Providence’s Molly Knight scored seven of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics could not get closer than 53-44 with 2:23 to play after Raines made a pair of free throws.

“We spread our scoring out well,” Copenhaver said. “We’ve been doing that all year. We don’t really rely on one or two people to do our scoring. We like to spread it out.

“Tonight, though, I thought Molly Knight did a good job and carried a big load for us. Getting the experience for the younger players was another positive out of tonight. We will keep working and we will get there.”