Ascension to implement final contract offer to Joliet nurses despite union rejecting it

Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet nurses seen picketing the hospital in November when they went on a two-day strike. (Felix Sarver)

Ascension announced Tuesday that it will implement its final contract offer to nurses at its Joliet hospital, a move that the nurses’ union is calling illegal.

The contract offer includes double-digit pay increases at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet but falls short of what the Illinois Nurses Association said is needed to stem the loss of staff going to other hospitals for higher pay and better working conditions.

The two sides met again Friday without making any breakthroughs in the contract talks that have been going on since May.

“The union arrived to the session without any proposals or adjustments for us to consider,” the release said. “With this, we will be moving forward with implementing our final contract proposal on January 21, 2024.”

Ascension is implementing the contract after previously declaring an impasse.

The INA in less than a half-hour issued its own statement contending there is no impasse on which to base implementation of the contract, which has been rejected by nurses.

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital seen in August. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“We believe this is illegal because there is no evidence of the ‘impasse’ Ascension is claiming,” INA legal counsel Matt Barmes said in the union’s news release. “But beyond that, we have only found a handful of examples of a company attempting to push through a contract that has been soundly rejected by a majority of its workforce.”

Union nurses voted on the contract proposal in December, and only 21% voted to approved it.

Ascension said wage increases provided in the contract proposal will be effective March 3.

According to Ascension’s release, processing the new pay scale will take three pay periods because of the size of the nursing staff.

About 530 INA nurses work at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet. That’s down from 800 just a few years ago because nurses have been leaving the hospital due to pay and working conditions, according to the INA.

Ascension said it needs to implement the new contract to keep and recruit nurses.

“We can no longer delay paying our nurses a competitive wage and must be able to successfully recruit and hire nurses to support our care teams,:” Ascension said in its release.

Ascension’s final offer includes a nearly 19% increase in the first year for entry-level nurses and a nearly 17% increase for middle-tier nurses. Nurses with 30-plus years experience get a 2% hike.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.