Addi Fair scores 38 for Gardner-South Wilmington: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, January 8

Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Tri-Point 42: Addi Fair put up 38 points to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Madison Wright scored eight points and Eva Henderson chipped in with six.
Peotone 41, Herscher 13: Madi Schroeder put 16 on the board and Addie Graffeo added nine to lead the Blue Devils to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Seneca 63, Henry 31: At Seneca, Alyssa Zellers scored 18 points and Lainie Olson had 17 to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Lisle 46, Reed-Custer 32: At Lisle, Kaylee Tribble had 14 points and 11 rebounds but the Comets fell short in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Boys bowling
Lockport 3,046, Plainfield East 2,406: At Plainfield, Austin LiCausi bowled an 703 (256, 233, 214) to lead the Porters to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Naperville Central 3,102, Romeoville 2,829: Nate Taverna bowled an 803 and Tommy Kradenpoth bowled an 669 and the Redhawks won in nonconference action.