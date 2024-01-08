Loughran Cappel partners with Crest Hill businesses for blood drive

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel has teamed up with community partners to host a blood drive in Crest Hill.

“Blood donations continue to be essential to the health of people in our community,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood) in a release announcing the blood drive. “There is a critical need for blood donations from healthy individuals, and this event is a great opportunity to help strengthen our blood supply.”

Loughran Cappel is partnering with Just Breathe Yoga Studio, Barton Staffing, Elemental Care Health & Wellness and Priority You Physical Therapy for a blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at her district office at 20660 Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill.

The free event encourages residents to give blood during National Blood Donor Month to help save lives. Attendees should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Photo ID is required, according to the release.

People with questions can reach out to Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119.