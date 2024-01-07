JCA’s Dillan Johnson wins title at Cheesehead Invite: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 6

Dillan Johnson of Joliet Catholic Academy continued to add to his already impressive resume by winning the championship at 285 pounds at the Cheesehead Invitational.
Johnson, a two-time individual state champion at 285 pounds, beat Koy Hopke of Amery, Wisconsin, 4-1 in the championship match. Hopke was ranked No. 1 in the country at 285 by Sports Illustrated entering the match, with Johnson ranked second.
Newbil Invitational: At Geneva, Joliet Central finished seventh out of 19 teams, while Plainfield Central was 13th. Placers for the Steelmen were Liam Walsh (2nd), Isaiah Kan (2nd), Charles Walker (2nd), Jorge Robles (5th), Tremaine Cooper (6th) and Amilio Gonzalez (6th).
Lincoln-Way Central Quad: Lincoln-Way Central went 3-0, defeating Round Lake 48-12, Bradley-Bourbonnais 78-3 and Naperville North 49-18.
Oswego Mega Dual: Lincoln-Way West went 3-0, beating Providence Catholic 67-8, Plainfield North 57-7 and Oswego 44-30.
Plainfield East Quad: Bolingbrook went 3-0, beating Plainfield East 37-34, Hinsdale Central 37-36 and Hoffman Estates 45-32. Going 3-0 for the Raiders were Damin Hudson, Isaac Harris, Jared Craig, Marcus Poe and Aaron Camacho.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainfield South 76, Vernon Hills 37: The Cougars (12-6) got the win in the Grow the Game Invitational.
Ottawa 46, Morris 38: Landrie Callahan had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Morris, which made 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, while Layken Callahan had nine points and six rebounds.
Bolingbrook 76, South Bend (Ind.) Washington 52: The Raiders improved to 15-2 with the win over an out-of-state opponent.
Hinsdale South 44, Minooka 25: The Indians suffered a nonconference loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way West 70, Argo 45: Eli Bach led the Warriors (10-8) with 22 points, while Wyatt Carlson scored 18.
Morris 50, Glenbard South 47: AJ Zweeres, who led Morris (10-5) with 23 points and seven rebounds, had a steal and three-point play with 30 seconds remaining for the win. Jack Wheeler scored 13 points, while Carter Laudeman had nine points and five rebounds.
Plainfield North 56, Hinsdale South 47: Jeffrey Fleming and Lukas Alvarez each scored 12 points for the Tigers (10-9), while Evan Czarnik, Pierre Pointer and Quinten Wiencek all scored eight.
BOYS BOWLING
Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament: Joliet West won the championship for the second straight season.
Chicago Catholic League Tournament: Providence Catholic won the title.
