Two vehicles collide at intersection on Joliet’s west side

Two vehicles collided with each other at an intersection on Joliet’s west side.

About 5:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash involving a Jeep Cherokee and Honda Civic at the intersection of Essington and Caton Farm roads, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The police investigation showed a 29-year-old woman from Minooka who was driving the Jeep was headed north on Essington Road before making a left turn onto Caton Farm Road, English said.

At that point, the Jeep collided with a Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old woman from Joliet, English said. The Honda was heading south on Essington Road.

An ambulance responded to the scene but no one was taken to a hospital, English said. Neither driver was issued a citation.

“At this time, it is unclear what color the Essington Road stoplight was showing at the time of the crash,” English said.