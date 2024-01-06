Minooka scores with 4.2 seconds in 35-34 win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

Boys Basketball
Stagg 54, Lincoln-Way West 38: At New Lenox, the Warriors dropped their SouthWest Suburban conference contest to the Chargers. Jacob Bereza was the offense for West (9-8, 1-2) scoring a game-high 20 points, including 17 in the first half.
Loyola Academy 53, Providence Catholic 42: At New Lenox, junior Seth Chaney scored 16 points and senior Bob Jenner added 14 as the Celtics fell to the Ramblers in a Chicago Catholic League contest. PC falls to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Plainfield East 65, Oswego East 58: At Plainfield, Ehi Ogbomo scored 21 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Bengals in a Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Kevin Tchoffa added 16 and Alijah Little 15 for Plainfield East (7-10, 3-4).
Minooka 35, Joliet Central 34: At Joliet, Micah Hamilton drained the game-winning shot with 4.2 seconds left to give the Indians the win in an SPC game. Hamilton led Minooka (4-10, 3-4) with 14 points and six boards. Jaden Boe had four assists, including one that led to the game winner. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for Minooka.
Oswego 63, Plainfield Central 45: At Plainfield, the Wildcats fell to the Panthers in an SPC contest.
West Aurora 48, Romeoville 41: At Romeoville, the Blackhawks upset the Spartans in an SPC contest. The Spartans fell to 13-3 overall, 6-1 in the SPC
Reed-Custer 55, Coal City 44: At Braidwood, Jacob Reardon scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Comets to the win in the Illinois Central Eight conference. Collin Monroe scored 13 and Payton Bradley 12 for RC (6-9, 4-2).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 50, Lincoln-Way Central 41: At Bourbonnais, the Knights fell to 6-10 overall, 0-4 in the SWSC by dropping the road contest to the Boilermakers.
Lincoln-Way East 80, Sandburg 67: At Orland Park, East improved to 11-4 this season and 2-2 in the SWSC with the win on the road. BJ Powell led the Griffins with 20 points. Head Coach Rich Kolimas picked up his 400th career win.
Seneca 62, Henry-Senachwine 37: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz poured in 21 points to lead Seneca to the Tri-County conference win. Lane Provance added 16 points for the Irish. Seneca improved to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Morris 60, Plano 57 (OT): At Morris, Caston Norris went coast-to-coast for the game-winner to lead Morris in a nonconference game. Jack Wheeler led Morris with 23 points and Joey Vinachi added 21, including four 3-pointers for Morris (9-6, 4-1).
Girls Basketball
Providence Catholic 59, Glenbard East 40: At Lombard, as part of the “Grow The Game Showcase,” the Celtics defeated the Rams. Eilish Raines led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds for PC (11-9). Molly Knight scored 14 and dished out four assists and Gabi Bednar added 10 for the Celtics.
Coal City 51, Reed-Custer 39: At Braidwood, Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 24 points in the ICE game. Coal City improved to 14-2 overall and stayed perfect in the ICE at 6-0. Mya Beard had 10 to lead RC (9-9, 3-3).
Morris 68, Hinckley-Big Rock 48: At Hinckley, Landri Callaham scored 17 points and hauled in 12 boards to lead Morris to the nonconference win. Layken Callahan added 15, Makenna Boyle 12 and Abby Hougas 11 for Morris (14-5). Lily Hansen had eight points and eight boards for Morris.
Boys Wrestling
Normal Community 51, Joliet West 22: At Normal, Korey Koser, Carson Weber, Joseph Boettger, Coehn Weber and Wyatt Schmitt won their matches as the Tigers fell to the Ironmen in a dual downstate.
Lemont 64, Shepard 15: At Midlothian, Ewald Trickle, Matteo Vitro, Alex Pasquale, Mohammad Abusalah, Daniel Taylor, Vincent Dellicolli, Nico Lococo, Noah O’Connor, Carter Mikolajczak, Julian Viliantos and Edward McKeough won matches for Lemont.
Lemont 66, Bremen 12: At Midlothian, Abusalah, Taylor, McKeough, Villiantos, Vitro, Trickle, Aidan Potaczek and Rocco Tunnis were among the winners for Lemont as it swept two matches in the South Suburban Conference.