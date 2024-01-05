Judge denies release of Joliet man charged with attempted arson

A Will County judge denied the release of a Joliet man who was arrested in connection with trying to set a house and a woman on fire after a dispute with the woman’s child.

On Dec. 31, Judge Zachary Pollack denied the release of Michael Southall, 32, of Joliet, who is charged with attempted residential arson, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery, aggravated assault and resisting a police officer.

Southall was jailed after an incident Dec. 29 in which he was accused of trying to set a house and a woman on fire on East Cass Street in Joliet, according to a petition to deny his release from custody from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Rabenda.

Southall had became upset with the woman’s teenage son, and he told the teen that he was going to burn his residence down and kill him, along with his mother, according to Rabenda’s petition.

The teen’s mother told responding Will County sheriff’s deputies that she saw Southall spray her house with lighter fluid and then try to ignite the fluid with a lighter, Rabenda said.

When the woman approached Southall, he then sprayed her with the lighter fluid and tried to set her on fire, Rabenda said.

After Southall attacked the woman, she fled inside the residence, but he followed her there and continued to attack her, Rabenda said.

The woman’s son defended her by hitting Southall in the head, but the man in turn attacked the son, Rabenda said.

At that point, Southall armed himself with a large knife and threatened to stab the woman, Rabenda said.

Deputies arrived at the scene, drew their weapons and told Southall to drop the knife, Rabenda said.

Southall refused to do so and asked the deputies to shoot him, Rabenda said. Deputies then deployed their Taser on Southall and were able to get the knife away from him, Rabenda said.

Deputies found a bottle of lighter fluid and a broken lighter outside the residence, along with liquid on the west side of the residence, Rabenda said.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Thomas Slazyk granted a protective order against Southall that was filed by the family of the victims in the case.

Southall is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether he committed the offenses.