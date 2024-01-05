Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Plainfield East’s Lexi Sepulveda

Plainfield East’s Lexi Sepulveda (right) was voted The Herald-News Athlete of the Week. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield East’s Lexi Sepulveda won the voting this week for Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Sepulveda received 229 votes, beating out Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson (61), Plainfield North’s Jeffrey Fleming (23) and Lincoln-Way East’s Hayven Smith.

Sepulveda, who will play for Division I Southern Indiana next year, became Plainfield East’s all-time leading scorer - boy or girl - and also eclipsed the 1,500-point plateau last week.

JHN: When did you start playing basketball?

Sepulveda: I started way back in fifth grade on a low-level travel team. My dad [Daniel] introduced me to the game and I just fell in love with it.

JHN: What do you like best about basketball?

Sepulveda: I love the feeling of hard work. I have been working extremely hard, especially the last two years. To win a conference championship last year, it showed what you can accomplish if you work hard, and if everyone on the team works hard.

JHN: What is your most memorable moment in basketball?

Sepulveda: I would probably say that it was my first Division I offer. Gardner-Webb in North Carolina was the first to offer me last May after a tournament in Ohio. The college recruiting process is very challenging and can be very stressful. I always wanted to be a Division I basketball player, so to get my first offer was a great feeling.

JHN: What sport would you play if you didn’t play basketball?

Sepulveda: I played soccer up until my freshman year in high school, so I would have to say soccer. Soccer really prepared me for basketball with all the running you do in soccer. A lot of people say they can see my soccer background when I play basketball.

JHN: What is on your pregame playlist?

Sepulveda: My go-to song before every game is Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill. I have to play that before every game. I’ve been doing it since eighth grade. I am sure I will continue to play it before every game in college.

JHN: What is your favorite meal?

Sepulveda: My favorite thing to eat is macaroni and cheese. If I go out to eat anywhere and they have mac and cheese, that’s what I am ordering.