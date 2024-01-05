Bolingbrook man dies after residence catches fire

An 85-year-old man has died following a fire in Bolingbrook.

Firefighters had first responded to the incident about 11:40 p.m. Thursday at a residence at Bellflower Lane, according to a statement from Bolingbrook Battalion Fire Chief Chris Brophy.

Firefighters were able to locate one person inside the residence and removed them, Brophy said.

That person was Everett Pope Jr., 85, of Bolingbrook, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Pope was provided emergency medical treatment but efforts to revive him were not successful. Pope was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. on Friday, according to the coroner’s office.

When asked about the possible cause of the fire, Brophy said their department had no further information at this time.

The Bolingbrook Police Department, the Bolingbrook Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are involved in the investigation of the incident, according to the coroner’s office.