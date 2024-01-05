Addi Fair scores 28 for Gardner-South Wilmington: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, January 4

Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Grace Christian 34: Addi Fair put 28 on the board and Grace Olsen added 17 to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference win.
Lincoln-Way West 45, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31: At New Lenox, Peyton Madl had 21 points and Caroline Smith had 14 during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 49, Andrew 45: Gracen Gehrke had 16 points, Kiya Newson-Cole had 15 and Lina Panos added 10 to lead the Knights to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Peotone 57, Wilmington 23: At Peotone, Madi Schroeder had 16 points, Addie Graffeo had 13 and Jolynn Murray added 12.
Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Lockport 44: Lucy Hynes had 19 points and Laura Arstikaitis chipped in with nine but the Porters fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Seneca 45, Putnam County 37: At Seneca, Alyssa Zellers had 11 points and Lainie Olson and Tessa Krull combined to score 18 as the Irish picked up a Tri-County Conference victory.
Boys wrestling
Joliet Central 40, Romeoville 39: At Romeoville, Yadi Colon sealed the victory with a win by fall at 106 during an intense battle for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.