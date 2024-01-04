Lockport District 205 School Board looks to fill vacancy left by resignation

Board member Marty Boersma listens to a fellow board member speak at the Lockport Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — Lockport Township High School District 205 has opened applications for candidates interested in joining the school board after the surprise resignation of member Marty Boersma last month.

Boersma was elected in April and announced Dec. 20 that he would be resigning from the board, effective immediately. No reason was given for his resignation, but in a statement announcing the vacancy, board President Ann Lopez-Caneva said, “We appreciate all of his work during his short term with us, and we wish him the best.”

The official application was shared by District 205 on Jan. 3 and will remain open until noon Friday, Jan. 19.

Interested parties are asked to submit a resume or CV and a letter of interest highlighting their qualifications for the position. Applications can be dropped off in person or sent by mail to the District 205 Administrative Center at 1323 E. 7th St. in Lockport or by email to board Secretary Kathy Maxwell at kmaxwell@lths.org.

Interviews will be scheduled for late January and early February. Whoever the board selects to fill the vacancy will be expected to fulfill Boersma’s term, which ends in April 2025. If the appointee wishes to continue serving on the board beyond that time, he or she then will have to run in the consolidated election that year.

The board is expected to hold a closed session at its Jan. 11 meeting to discuss the vacancy and finalize the selection process. Additional information about the selection process will be made available on the district website Jan. 12.

The board hopes to have a new candidate selected for appointment at its February meeting.