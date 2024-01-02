State police conduct DUI enforcement patrols in Will, DuPage counties

An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. This week the agency agreed to hold more public hearings on its assault weapon registration process, although the existing emergency rules governing the process will remain in effect. (Jerry Nowicki)

Illinois State Police announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols in Cook, Will and DuPage counties during December.

These patrols focused on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and the illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, according to a news release from the state police.

The following is a breakdown of the citations and violations recorded:

Driving under the influence citations

Other alcohol/drug citations: one

Occupant restraint offenses: 15

Registration offenses: 21

Driver’s license offenses: nine

Insurance violations: 20

Total citations/arrests: 148

Total written warnings: 10

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and there is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the U.S., according to Illinois State Police.

The ACE program is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.