State police conduct DUI enforcement patrols in Will, DuPage counties

Illinois State Police announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols in Cook, Will and DuPage counties during December.
These patrols focused on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and the illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, according to a news release from the state police.
The following is a breakdown of the citations and violations recorded:
- Driving under the influence citations
- Other alcohol/drug citations: one
- Occupant restraint offenses: 15
- Registration offenses: 21
- Driver’s license offenses: nine
- Insurance violations: 20
- Total citations/arrests: 148
- Total written warnings: 10
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and there is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the U.S., according to Illinois State Police.
The ACE program is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.