Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-55 in Grundy County

A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in Grundy County and pronounced dead at a Joliet hospital.

The death of Destiny Dixon, 23, of Galesburg, is under investigation by the Illinois State Police, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

At about 7:31 p.m. on Monday, Dixon was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-55 at milepost 231, according to the coroner’s office.

At 8:24 p.m. on Monday, Dixon was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.