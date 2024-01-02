Abri plans new Joliet credit union location

A monument sign marks the Abri Credit Union location near the intersection of Renwick and Weber roads in Romeoville. (Bob Okon)

Abri Credit Union plans to build a new branch facility on the far West Side of Joliet.

The new building at 6050 Caton Farm Road would be located just west of the CVS pharmacy at the intersection with Drauden Road.

Abri expects to have the new facility open by early 2025, Executive Vice President Pat Locke said Friday.

The project involves the relocation of a Caton Farm Road branch now in a strip mall at County Line Road.

“We’re going to move that branch into a standalone building,” Locke said. “It will be a full-service facility with a drive-thru.”

The existing branch does not have a drive-thru, which is one of the reasons Abri wants to build its own facility, Locke said.

“We’re looking for a bigger location, easier access, and definitely a drive-thru and ATM,” she said.

The city still needs to approve a permit for the drive-thru, which goes to the Joliet City Council for a vote on Tuesday. The council’s Public Service Committee has recommended approval for the drive-thru.