3 crashes cause vehicle damage on I-80, I-55 in Will County

Three crashes that occurred over the New Year’s holiday weekend on Interstates 80 and 55 in Will County caused damage to vehicles but no injuries, police said.

One of those crashes was reported about 11:45 a.m. on Friday at the Interstate 80 westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 355 in New Lenox, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez.

A Cadillac sedan had sideswiped a semitrailer on the entrance ramp before losing control, Albert-Lopez said. The sedan ran off the roadway and into a ditch.

No injuries were reported in the crash and neither driver was cited, Albert-Lopez said.

Another crash was reported at 4 p.m. on Saturday on the Interstate 55 exit ramp to Route 53 in Bolingbrook, Albert-Lopez said. A Nissan Sentra had slowed down for the traffic in front of the vehicle, Albert-Lopez said.

A Chevrolet Tahoe that was behind the Nissan Sentra did not reduce its speed and struck the rear of the vehicle, Albert-Lopez said. No one reported injuries in the crash and no citations were issued.

Another crash was reported about 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Briggs Street in Joliet, Albert-Lopez said.

The driver’s side of a Buick Rendezvous struck the passenger side of a Ford Focus, Albert-Lopez said. The Buick Rendezvous then drove into the left ditch.

The driver of the Buick Rendezvous was issued citations for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Albert-Lopez said.