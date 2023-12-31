December 30, 2023
The Herald-News

Providence boys take fourth at Maine East: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 30

By Shaw Local News Network

The Providence Catholic boys basketball team lost a 55-49 decision to Maine East in the third-place game at the Maine East Tournament on Saturday.

Junior Seth Cheney led the Celtics with 17 points, while senior Kyle Lipke had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Morris 71, Yorkville Christian 47: Morris finished 2-2 at the Plano Christmas Classic with the win. Jack Wheeler scored 32 points to go with five rebounds and four steals for Morris (7-6), while AJ Zweeres had 11 points, six assists and four rebounds. Caston Norris added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Peoria Manual 64. Plainfield North 52: The Tigers finished the Pontiac Holiday Tournament with a 2-2 record. Jeffrey Fleming led North with 19 points and Evan Czarnik added 16.

Girls Basketball

Lincoln-Way West 50, Marist 45: Caroline Smith scored 20 points to lead the Warriors to a 2-2 finish at the Morton College Tournament.

Lake Zurich 47, Lincoln-Way Central 27: The Knights finished 1-3 at the Morton College Tournament.

