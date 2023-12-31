Girls basketball: Lincoln-Way East’s Hayven Smith finds ‘a good fit’ at University of Illinois

Lincoln-Way East’s 6-6 forward Hayven Smith towers above her teammates during a timeout against Romeoville in the Sandburg Holiday Classic semifinal. Smith will play for University of Illinois next season. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Hayven Smith’s athletic career didn’t start out like someone who would eventually become a Division I athlete.

The 6-foot-6 Lincoln-Way East center, who has committed to University of Illinois’ women’s basketball program, had a little trouble when she began playing sports as a child.

“My first sport was softball,” she said. “All my siblings played either baseball or softball, so I tried it too. My strike zone was so big, and I kept striking out. It was horrible.”

Softball’s loss was basketball’s gain.

Smith began playing basketball in fifth grade and played with a boys team until she was in eighth grade. She and teammate Lana Kerley have been four-year starters for Lincoln-Way East, which has started the season with a 15-3 record.

Lincoln-Way East’s Hayven Smith goes in for the basket against Romeoville in the Sandburg Holiday Classic semifinal. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

She made her college decision before the basketball season began, and she is glad to have that weight off her mind.

“For just about every athlete, the decision of where to play in college is one of the biggest of their lives to that point,” she said. “It was a tough one, and it was a long process. I knew I liked U of I, and when I went to visit there, I felt like it was a good fit.

“I have talked to all of the coaches, not just the head coach, several times. I feel like they got to know me as a person as well as a player, and I really liked that. When I went to visit, I got along with the players that are already there, so I am excited to be going there.”

Until she leaves for Champaign, though, she will continue to enjoy her time as a high schooler.

“We all have a lot of fun together and get along well,” Smith said about her Lincoln-Way East teammates. It shows. During a break in the game before theirs Thursday at the Sandburg Holiday Classic, the public address system was playing “YMCA” by The Village People, and Smith led the team in the “YMCA” dance.

“We spend a lot of time together, and we like to have fun. We know when it’s time to get serious, but we also know that you have to have fun too.”

Lincoln-Way East’s Hayven Smith beats out Romeoville’s Jadea Johnson (left) and Serenity Smith for a rebound in the Sandburg Holiday Classic semifinal on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

While she may no longer play softball, Smith kept both her body and mind in shape for basketball by playing for Lincoln-Way East’s volleyball team in the fall.

“I knew when I started high school that I would have to decide which sport – basketball or volleyball – to take seriously and be in club or travel. I chose basketball, but I still loved playing volleyball in high school. We had a good team the last couple of years, and it helps to compete in something.

“Also, having to get off the floor quick in volleyball helps me in basketball. We have a few players that do more than one sport. Maddie Yacobozzi is a state qualifier in track, so she knows what it’s like to work hard to be as successful as you want to be. Everyone on the team brings something to the table.”

Smith said she would like to major in either sports management or sports media at Illinois.

“I am a competitive person, and I would like to remain around sports if I can,” she said. “Who knows? Maybe I will study education and become a coach. I don’t really know yet.

“I do know that I am excited to get on campus and get to work.”

As long as no one asks her to hit a softball.