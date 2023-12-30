Jack’s Chick’n Ribs barbecue restaurant in Joliet celebrates grand opening

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce joined Jack's Chick'n Ribs, 124 Richards St., Joliet, for an official ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening on Dec. 20, 2023. (Provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce)

Jack’s Chick’n Ribs in Joliet celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting Dec. 20 that included the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Jack’s Chick’n Ribs, 124 Richards St., is a dine-in, carryout and catering restaurant with a focus on barbecue – including ribs, wings and pulled pork – and classic sides such as macaroni and cheese.

“Get ready for a flavor explosion because at Jack’s, the sauce is BOSS!” the Joliet Chamber posted on its Facebook page in announcing the ribbon-cutting.

For information, call 815-505-1459.