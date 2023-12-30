Jack’s Chick’n Ribs barbecue restaurant in Joliet celebrates grand opening

Jack’s Chick’n Ribs in Joliet celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting Dec. 20 that included the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Jack’s Chick’n Ribs, 124 Richards St., is a dine-in, carryout and catering restaurant with a focus on barbecue – including ribs, wings and pulled pork – and classic sides such as macaroni and cheese.
“Get ready for a flavor explosion because at Jack’s, the sauce is BOSS!” the Joliet Chamber posted on its Facebook page in announcing the ribbon-cutting.
For information, call 815-505-1459.