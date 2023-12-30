BJ Powell scored 21 (twice) for Lincoln-Way East: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, December 29, 2023

Boys Basketball
Lincoln-Way East 50, Highland 41: At Effingham, BJ Powell had a game-high 21 points to lead the Griffins into the semifinals at the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic Tournament. Karson Thomas added 17 for East.
Lincoln-Way East 69, Dixon 52: At Effingham, BJ Powell had another big game for East with 21 points to lead the Griffins into the title game at the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic. Brent Taylor added 16 and Will Buchanan 12 for East (9-4).
Rockford Boylan 42, Plainfield South 40: At Pekin, Devin Tyda scored 13 points to lead the Cougars at the Pekin Holiday Tournament. Jeremiah LeSure added nine points for South (4-11).
Indian Creek 58, Reed-Custer 55: At Ottawa, Jacob Reardon all scorers with 22 points as the Comets fell to the Timberwolves in the consolation runner-up contest at the Marquette Christmas Tournament. Collin Monroe added 15 and Cooper Smith 11 for R-C (5-8).
Coal City 62, Gardner South Wilmington 51: At Ottawa, Dylan Young led the Coalers to the victory at the Marquette Christmas Tournament with 15 points. Zander Meents added 11 for the Coalers (8-8). GSW (5-11) was led by Bennett Grant and his game-high 19 points. Cale Halpin added 14 for the Panthers.
Wilmington, 58, Somonauk 33: At Ottawa, the Wildcats captured the consolation title at the Marquette Christmas Tournament. Ryan Kettman and Reid Juster each scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats to the win. Wilmington improved to 8-4 overall.
Woodland 71, Dwight 38: At Ottawa, Conner Telford led the Trojans with 15 points in their final game at the Marquette Christmas Tournament. Luke Gallett added nine points for Dwight (6-9).
Plainfield North 68, Danville 48: At Pontiac, the Tigers picked up their first win of the Pontiac Tournament behind a game-high 26 points from Jeffrey Flemming including a perfect 10-10 from the field. Lukas Alvarez added 10 for North (8-7).
St Charles North 68, Lockport 67 (OT): At Pontiac, the Porters had a couple of shots to win it in the extra session but came up short to the North Stars. Anthony Kosi led Lockport (4-9) with 23 points. Evan Dziadkowiec added 21 and Bryce Turner 12 for the Porters.
Rock Island 58, Joliet Central 40: At Normal, Zion Kostrya had nine points and Jay Lin Murphy eight for the Steelmen at the State Farm Holiday Classic. Danny Thompson added seven for Central.
Joliet Central 56, North Lawndale Prep 52: At Normal, the Steelmen wrapped up play at the State Farm Classic with the win. Danny Thompson led the Steelmen with 14 points. Jay Lin Murphy added 12 and Jamarcho Holman and Zion Kostrya scored 11 each for JC (9-6).
New Trier 66, Joliet West 34: At Pontiac, Aamir Shannon led the Tigers with 11 points at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Justus McNair added eight points for West (9-5), which will play West Aurora Saturday at 11 a.m.
Normal Community 66, Romeoville 65: At Normal, the Spartans overcame falling behind by 18 in the first quarter before falling to the top-seeded Ironmen at the State Farm Holiday Classic. EJ Mosely Jr. led all scorers with 30 points for the Spartans. Mickeis Johnson added 13 for Romeoville (12-2). The Spartans will play in the third-place game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Nazareth 45, Minooka 38: At Elmhurst, Micah Hamilton scored 12 points for the Indians at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic, Minooka closed out the tournament with a record of 3-13.
Lake Forest 60, Lemont 47: At Elmhurst, Ryan Runaas led Lemont in the consolation semifinal matchup with the Scouts at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic with 12 points. Matas Gaidukevicius added 11 and Alanas Castillo scored 10 for Lemont (10-5). Lemont will play Downers Grove South Saturday.
Bolingbrook 57, Palatine 49: At Elmhurst, the Raiders advanced to the championship game of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic with the win. Freshman Davion Thompson led all scorers with 297, KJ Cathey added 12 and DJ Strong 11 for Bolingbrook (12-1). The Raiders get Class 3A defending champion Metamora Saturday night.
Leyden 71, Providence Catholic 67 (OT): At Park Ridge, the Celtics fell in the semifinals of the Maine East Tournament to the Eagles. Seth Chaney led all scorers with 25 points and Kyle Lipke added 16 for PC (7-7). The Celtics will play Maine East for third place Saturday night.
Plainfield East 67, St. Charles East 57: At Hinsdale, a 24-point third quarter lifted the Bengals to their first win at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, Alijah Little hit four, 3-pointers on his way to a team-best 20 points for East (6-9). Ehi Ogbomo added 17 and Kobe Jordan 10 for the Bengals. East will face Schaumburg Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Lincoln-Way Central 51, Lane Tech 47: At Hinsdale, Kory Cagnolatti scored 17 points to lead the Knights to the win at the Hinsdale Holiday Classic. Ben McLaughlin added 10 for LWC (5-8). The Knights will play Stevenson Saturday at p.m.
Springfield Southeast 60, Lincoln-Way West 50: At DeKalb, Eli Bach poured in 18 points to lead the Warriors at the 96th Chuck Dayton Classic. Wyatt Carlson added 15 points for West (8-7). The Warriors will face Dundee-Crown at noon on Saturday.
Peotone 64, Grant Park 40: At Kankakee, the Blue Devils captured the consolation title with their second straight win at the Kankakee Tournament. Peotone improved to 3-12.
Oregon 65, Morris 59: At Plano, Jack Wheeler had another big game for Morris scoring 30 points and hauling in seven rebounds at the 60th Plano Christmas Tournament. Joey Vinachi added 11 points for Morris (6-5). Morris will face Yorkville Christian at 12:15 p.m. Saturday for 11th place.
Joliet Catholic 78, East Aurora 63: At Aurora, the Hilltoppers placed third at the East Aurora Holiday Tournament. Drew Willis led the way with 23 points and seven boards. James Pilapil added 18 and Jayden Armstrong 14 points and six assists for JCA (6-7).
Brooks 51, Seneca 45: At Effingham, Lane Provance led the Irish with 15 points at the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Seneca 64, Effingham 45: At Effingham, the Irish picked up the win over the hose Flaming Hearts. Paxton Giertz led the Irish with a game-high 19 points. Kysen Klinker added 13 for Seneca (9-4).
Girls Basketball
Prospect 53, Lockport 31: At Wilmette, the Porters fell in the fifth-place contest to the Knights at the Loyola Christmas Tournament. Addison Way, Lucy Hynes and Laura Arstikaitis had six points apiece for Lockport (8-10).
Lake Highland Prep (Florida) 73, Bolingbrook 46: At Tampa, Florida, the Raiders suffered their first loss of the season at the Tampa Christmas Invitational.
Joliet Central 48, Crete-Monee 44: At Country Club Hills, the Steelmen (4-11) finished fifth at the Hillcrest Tournament with the win over the Warriors.
Peotone 47, Plainfield South 44: At Peotone, Abby Graffeo led the Blue Devils to the title of their own tournament with 18 points. Ashley Renwick added 11 for Peotone (11-4). South (10-6) was led by Des McGruder with 13 points and Tierra Abner with 10.
Joliet Catholic 59, Reavis 53: At Peotone, Symone Holman had a game-high 22 points to lead the Angels to fifth place at the Peotone Holiday Tournament. Abby Dulinsky had 17 for JCA (5-14).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Reed-Custer 22: At Peotone, Leah Grace led the Comets with six points as RC (9-8) finished fourth at the Peotone holiday tournament.
Lincoln-Way West 63, Sycamore 51: At Cicero, Peyton Madl led the way with 25 points for West at the Morton College Holiday Tournament. Molly Finn added 18 points for the Warriors as they improved to 6-9 on the year.
Plainfield North 50, Rock Island 43: At Normal, Kaitlyn Sedillo led the Tigers with 13 points as North finished up play at the State Farm Holiday Classic with the win in the 5th place consolation game. North improved to 6-8 on the year.
Romeoville 47, Downers Grove South 40: At Orland Park, the Spartans captured third place at the Sandburg Holiday Tournament. Laila Houseworth earned all-tournament honors for Romeoville (17-3).
Providence Catholic 58, Andrew 37: At Orland Park, a winning day and a historic day for the Celtics at the Sandburg Holiday Tournament. Gabi Bednar scored 21 points including her 1,000th career point as the Celtics won the consolation title. Molly Knight scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds for PC (10-8).
Glenbard East 53, Plainfield East 46: At Orland Park, Lexi Sepulveda eclipsed 1,500 career points by scoring 27 to lead the way for the Bengals. Dimora Shelton had 15 rebounds for East (4-12).
Thornton 43, Plainfield Central 32: At Lombard, Maeve Carlton led the Wildcats with 10 points at the Montini Christmas Tournament.
Lyons Township 70, Lincoln-Way Central 60 (3 OT): At Cicero, in one of the wildest tournament games int eh state this week, the Knights fell to the Lions in three overtimes. Gianna Amadio led Central with 26 points and Gracen Gehrke added 15. Brooke Baechtold added 10 points for LWC (11-4) will face Lake Zurich Saturday.
Hinsdale South 39, Minooka 37: At Sandburg, the Indians dropped their final contest of the Sandburg Holiday Tournament to the Hornets. Madelyn Kiper earned all-tournament honors for Minooka (7-9).