Morris coach sets school win record: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 28

Boys basketball
Morris 61, Lisle 29: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Morris coach Joe Blumberg earned his 211th win, a new school record, with a consolation bracket victory.
Jack Wheeler led with 23 points and six rebounds, Colin Pfeifer had nine points and four rebounds and AJ Zweeres had eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
Morris plays Oregon at 2 p.m. Friday.
Coal City 56, St. Bede 45: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, Coal City earned a spot in the 13th-place game with a win over the Bruins.
Coal City improved to 6-8 with the victory and will play Gardner-South Wilmington on Friday.
Lincoln-Way West 50, Hononegah 48: At the Chuck Dayton Classic in DeKalb, Lincoln-Way West trailed for much of the game but executed at the right time to escape with a consolation bracket victory.
Eli Bach led the Warriors (8-6) with 14 points.
Lincoln-Way Central 51, Schaumburg 45: At the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, Lincoln-Way Central outscored Schaumburg 21-9 in the fourth quarter to secure a consolation bracket victory. Lucas Andresen led Lincoln-Way Central (4-8) with 14 points.
Providence 57, Niles West 56: At the Maine East Holiday Tournament, Colin Crean completed a rare 4-point play to secure a wild win for the Celtics in the quarterfinal round of the championship bracket.
Seth Cheney led Providence (7-6) with 22 points.
Romeoville 62, Wheaton Warrenville South 45: At the State Farm Classic, Romeoville (12-1) breezed into the semifinal round with a comfortable win and will face Normal Community on Friday for a chance to reach the title game.
Plainfield South 43, Limestone 27: At the Pekin Christmas Tournament, Plainfield South rebounded for a win in its second game of the day behind a 15-point, 13-rebound performance from Jeremiah Leasure.
Peotone 80, Momence 60: At the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, Peotone (2-12) put up a season-high point total and snapped a five-game losing slide to reach the consolation championship.
Wilmington 57, Indian Creek 27: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, Wilmington (7-4) secured its place in the consolation championship game with an easy victory.
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Putnam County 51: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, The Panthers (5-10) collected their first win of the tournament and will play Coal City for 13th place on Friday.
Lemont 65, Glenbard North 62: At the Jack Tosh Tournament, Lemont (10-4) moved along in the consolation bracket with a victory. Klaidas Paskauskas led Lemont with 28 points.
Lincoln-Way East 75, Belvidere 38: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament, the Griffins (7-4) breezed to a win in the opening round.
Simeon 50, Plainfield North 47: Leading late into the final quarter against Simeon, the final two minutes saw a series of plays go the wrong way as they fell to the Wolverines.
Plainfield North led by as many as five in the fourth quarter and still held a three-point lead with 1:35 to play, but Simeon knocked down a 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire then scored on a turnover moments later to claim the lead. Simeon then blocked a potential game-tying score with less than 20 seconds to play.
Jeffrey Fleming led all scorers with 18 points for Plainfield North (7-7).
Benet 59, Lockport 34: At the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Lockport (4-8) went scoreless from the first seven minutes of the game and couldn’t climb back into their first-round matchup.
Izeyah Pruitt and Anthony Kosi led Lockport with nine points each. All of Lockport’s points came from beyond the 3-point line (10 3-pointers made) or the free throw line (4 of 10 shooting).
St. Francis de Sales 57, Joliet Catholic 54: At the East Aurora Tournament, Joliet Catholic (6-6) came up just short of a berth in the title game.
Drew Wills led the Hilltoppers with 14 points.
Marquette 65, Dwight 45: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, Dwight (6-9) dropped into the seventh place game with a loss.
St. Patrick 71, Minooka 57: At the Jack Tosh Tournament, Minooka (2-13) dropped its third consecutive game at the event. Micah Hamilton led Minooka with 17 points.
Washington 55, Plainfield South 20: At the Pekin Holiday Tournament, it was a rough go of it for the Cougars (3-11). Marcus Johnson had six points to lead Plainfield South.
Stevenson 69, Plainfield East 62: At the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, Alijah Little had 20 points but the Bengals (5-9) fell in a consolation bracket matchup.
Somonauk 65, Reed-Custer 50: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, Reed-Custer (5-7) will play for 11th place after dropping the consolation bracket contest.
Lutheran North (Mo.) 55, Seneca 45: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament, Paxton Giertz had 25 points for Seneca but the Fighting Irish (8-4) dropped their opening round matchup.
Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 43, Sycamore 26: At the Morton Holiday Invitational, Kiya Newson-Cole scored 15 points and the Knights picked up their second win of the tournament.
Lina Panos had 11 points and Gianna Amadio chipped in with 10. The Knights are back in action against Lyons Township at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Lockport 57, Joliet West 48: At the Loyola Christmas Tournament, Laura Arstikaitis put up 18 points to lead the Porters to their second win of the tournament.
Katie Peetz scored 15 and Veronica Bafia added eight.
Plainfield South 45, Bradley-Bourbonnais 43: At the Montini Tournament, Jaz Foster had 19 points and Destynia McGruder scored 10.
Peotone 45, Reed-Custer 22: At the Peotone Christmas Tournament, the Blue Devils (10-4) moved into the championship game with a win over their conference rivals.
Madi Schroeder 14 points and Addie Graffeo had 10.
Joliet Central 40, Shepard 37: At the Hillcrest Tournament, Joliet Central (4-10) fended off a late rally to win a consolation bracket contest.
Joliet Catholic 47, Beecher 15: At the Peotone Christmas Tournament, the Angels (3-14) picked up a victory.
Springfield 54, Plainfield North 46: At the State Farm Classic Tournament, the Tigers battled but came up short.
Lyons Township 55, Lincoln-Way West 49: At the Morton Holiday Invitational, Caroline Smith had 17 points and Peyton Madl had 15. The Warriors fall to 5-9 on the season.