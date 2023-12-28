The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Boys Basketball
Naperville Central 48, Lincoln-Way West 45: At DeKalb, as part of the 96th annual Chuck Dayton Classic, the Warriors dropped a hard-fought contest to the Redhawks. Eli Bach led all scorers for West with 20 points. The Warriors (7-6) will face Hononegah in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Reed-Custer 54, Gardner South Wilmington 49: At Ottawa, Jacob Reardon scored 18 points and Collin Monroe adder 13 as the Comets moved into the semifinals of the consolation bracket of the Marquette Christmas Tournament. Peyton Bradley added 11 points for RC (5-6). The Comets will face Somonauk for a spot int he consolation title gamer at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Cale Halpin led all scorers with 19 for GSW (4-10). The Panthers will face Putnam County at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Providence Catholic 84, Englewood Stem 59: At Park Ridge, Kyle Lipke scored 17 points to lead the Celtics to the win at the Maine East Holiday Tournament. Seth Chaney added 16 points as PC improved to 6-6 and will face Niles West at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Romeoville 62, Mahomet-Seymour 43: At Bloomington, DJ Porter scored 13 points to lead the Spartans to the round one win at the State Farm Holiday Classic. Kendall Cuttler and Mickeis Johnson added 10 for Romeoville (11-1). The Spartans will play in the second round at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Plainfield Central 62, Elmwood Park 37: At Elgin, the Wildcats picked up their second win of the season with the opening round win at the Elgin Tournament.
Wilmington 47, Coal City 32: At Ottawa, in a battle between two Illinois Central Eight foes, the Wildcats advanced to the consolation semifinals with the win. Reid Juster led all scorers with 21 points for Wilmington (6-4) who will face Indian Creek at noon on Thursday. Gabe McHugh scored 16 points to lead the Coalers. Coal City (5-7) will take on St. Bede at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Lake Forest 52, Minooka 38: At Elmhurst, points were hard to come by for the Indians in a day two loss to the Scouts at the Jack Tosh Tournament. Kevin Bisbee scored six points to lead Minooka (3-10). The Indians will play Thursday at 9 a.m. against St. Patrick.
Lemont 56, Nazareth 55: At Elmhurst, Alanas Castillo led the way for Lemont with 17 points as they hung on for a nail-biting win at the Jack Tosh Tournament. Ryan Runaas added 13 points and Klaidas Paskauskas 10 for Lemont (9-4) who advances in the consolation bracket and will play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against Glenbard North.
Serena 83, Dwight 56: At Ottawa, Conner Telford led the Trojans with 16 points as they fell to the to-seeded Huskers. Joe Duffy added 15 points and Joey Starks 12 for Dwight (6-7).
Clifton Central 65, Peotone 47: At Kankakee, the Blue Devils dropped an opening round contest to the Comets. Peotone (1-12) will continue play Thursday morning.
Plano 62, Morris 45: At Plano, Jack Wheeler scored 16 points to lead Morris in the opening round of play at the Plano Holiday Tournament. AJ Zweeres added nine for Morris (5-5). Morris will face Lisle at p.m. Thursday.
Joliet Catholic 70, Clemente 55: At Aurora, James Pilapil led the Hilltoppers with 18 points as JCA advanced at the East Aurora Holiday Tournament, Connor Louthan added 16 points, and Drew Willis 14 for JCA (4-5).
Moline 62, Plainfield South 32: At Pekin, the defending Class 4A champions took it to the Cougars in the opening round of play at the Pekin Tournament. Armaan Hilton scored 15 points to lead South (3-10). South will face Washington at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Brother Rice 60, Plainfield East 49: At Hinsdale, the Crusaders broke open a close game in the fourth quarter for the win in the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic. East was led by 17 points from Kevin Tchoffa and a dozen from Eli Ogbomo. The Bengals (5-8) will face Stevenson at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
DePaul Prep 53, Lincoln-Way Central 25: At Hinsdale, the defending Class 2A champions held off the Knights at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic. Lucas Andresen led Central with six points. LWC (3-8) will take on Schaumburg at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Joliet Central 56, Harlem 31: At Bloomington, the Steelmen flashed their defense in a round one win at the State Farm Holiday Classic at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington. Offensively they were pretty good too led by Jamarcho Holman with a co-game best 14 points. Jay Lin Murphy added 13 and Danny Thompson 12 for Central (8-3). The Steelmen will face Metea Valley at 8:30 pm. Thursday night.
Girls Basketball
Fremd 70, Lincoln-Way West 35: At Cicero, as part of the Morton College Holiday tournament, the Warriors fell to the state-ranked Vikings. Caroline Smith led West (5-8) with 13 points. The Warriors will continue play on Thursday against Lyons Township at 10:30 a.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Joliet Catholic 31: At Peotone, the Angels fell to 3-15 on the season with the loss to the Boilermakers at the Peotone Tournament. JCA senior Sophia Mihelich led all scorers with 18 points.
Reed-Custer 59, Reavis 54: At Peotone, Kaylee Tribble led all scorers with 21 points as the Comets advanced at the Peotone Tournament. Mya Beard added 13 points for RC (9-6). They will face the host Blue Devils on Thursday.
Plainfield South 96, Beecher 3: At Peotone, the Cougars rolled on at the Peotone Tournament. Jaz Foster led the way for South (9-5) with 21 points. the Cougars get Bradley-Bourbonnais on Thursday.
Peotone 45, Southland College Prep 13: At Peotone, the hosts cruised to the win behind 19 points from Addie Graffeo. Madi Schroeder added 12 points for the Blue Devils who get Reed-Custer next.
Peoria Richwoods 57, Plainfield North 35: At Bloomington, Sydney Scott and Courtneye Schneider scored seven points each to lead the Tigers at the State Farm Holiday Classic. North (5-7) willf ace Springfield Thursday at 2:00 p.m.
Butler 47, Lincoln-Way Central 41: At Cicero, the Knights dropped their opener in the first round of the Morton College Holiday Tournament. Central (10-3) will face Sycamore Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.
Bolingbrook 58, St. Mary’s (CA) 47: At Tampa, FL, the top-ranked Raiders won a nail-biter at the Tampa Christmas Invitational. Bolingbrook (14-0) will face Lake Highland Prep at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Loyola Academy 69, Lockport 41: At Wilmette, the Porters fell to the state-ranked, and unbeaten Ramblers at their Christmas Tournament. Senior Victoria Bafia led the way for Lockport (7-9) with 12 points, and Laura Arstikaitis added 11 for the Porters. Lockport will face Joliet West at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Carmel Catholic 54, Joliet West 39: At Wilmette, the Tigers fell to the Corsairs in the second round at the Loyola Christmas Tournament. West (8-6) will face Lockport at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Seneca 40, Addison Trail 35: At Lisle, the Lady Irish bounced back from a late-night setback to the host Lions to take the win over the Blazers. Alyssa Zellers led the way with 12 points and Lainie Olson added seven for Seneca (9-9).
Sandburg 63, Minooka 56 (OT): At Orland Park, the Indians fell to the host Eagles in overtime to start the Sandburg Tournament.
Minooka 46, Glenbard East 38: At Orland Park, Minooka (6-8) picked up the win in game two of the Sandburg Tournament. The Indians face Yorkville at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Romeoville 63, Providence Catholic 58: At Orland Park, the Spartans captured the first of two games at the Sandburg Holiday Tournament. Eilish Raines had 15 points for Providence.
Romeoville 55, Hinsdale South 46: At Orland Park, Romeoville improved to 15-2 overall with its second win of the day at Sandburg. The Spartans will face Lincoln-Way East in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Coal City 53, Plano 29: At Lisle, the Lady Coalers moved into the semifinals with the win over the Reapers at the Lisle Cage Classic. Makayla Henline scored 17 points to lead Coal City (12-1). Abby Gagliardo added 15 for the Lady Coalers who will play tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central (IN) 67, Plainfield East 56: At Orland Park, the Bengals fell to the Wolves in the first game at the Sandburg tournament.
Lincoln-Way East 56, Argo 10: At Orland Park, the Griffins cruised in their opening round win over the Argonauts.
Lincoln-Way East 75, Hammond Central (IN) 41: At Orland Park, in their second game of the day, East (14-3) took down the Wolves to advance to the semifinals against Romeoville Thursday afternoon.
Plainfield East 70, Argo 48: At Orland Park, East (5-9) picked up the win at the Sandburg Tournament. They will face Providence on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Providence Catholic 62, Riverside-Brookfield 25: At Orland Park, Molly Knight and Gabi Bednar had 17 points each to lead the Celtics to a 1-1 day at the Sanburg Tournament. PC (8-8) will face Plainfield East Thursday afternoon at 1:30.
Burlington Central 60, Plainfield Central 39: At Lombard, Ariela Machinski led Wildcats with 16 points in their second-round matchup with the Rockets at the Montini Christmas Tournament. Na”Vayuh Junior added 14 points for Central (1-10). The Wildcats will play at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Boys Wrestling
Wheaton North 70, Plainfield South 6: At Wheaton, Jakub Kowal captured the win for the Cougars at 285.
Plainfield Central 38, Peotone 30: At Sandwich, the Wildcats finished third at the Sandwich Dual Team meet. Jayden Mizelle won all five of his matches, as did Brody Rangel, and Anthony Minnito. Michael Spinazzola, Connor Pasch, Mohammed Abunijmeh, Santino Izzi, and Kurt Wagner went unbeaten for Peotone.