Boys basketball: Bolingbrook backcourt leads Raiders to easy win in Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

ELMHURST — There wasn’t much to find fault with Wednesday night in Bolingbrook’s 66-39 win over Wheaton St. Francis in the second round of the 49th Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

The Raiders got 23 points from freshman guard Davion Thompson and 20 from senior backcourt mate DJ Strong to go with a 10-point, four-rebound, three-block performance from 6-7 junior forward JT Pettigrew, improving to 10-1 on the season.

Strong and Thompson, both left-handed shooters, went a combined 10 of 11 from 3-point range and 15 of 20 from the field overall. They spent most of their time on different sides of the floor, forcing the St. Francis to make a choice on which one to shade their defense toward. Unfortunately for the Spartans, whomever they left open connected.

“Our coaches came up with a good game plan,” Strong said. “We just went out there and worked and executed the plan.”

St. Francis (9-4) hung in with the Raiders early and refused to give in to Bolingbrook’s many spurts. After trailing 5-3, the Raiders went on an 11-0 run – all the points coming from Strong and Thompson – to move out to a 14-5 lead. St. Francis answered with a 9-2 run of its own, getting four points from Dylan Ston (10 points), a 3-pointer by Anthony Quaranta and a two points by Patrick Spahn, to close to within 16-14.

Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson puts up a 3-point shot against St. Francis in the Jack Tosh 2023 Holiday Classic on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Bolingbrook’s tight defense then reared its head and the Raiders closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, getting a basket by Pettigrew off an assist from Strong, an old-fashioned 3-point play by Thompson off a steal and a pair of free throws by Thompson to take a 23-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“This was a solid performance from us all around,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “We did a good job of sharing the ball and our guard play was outstanding. Not only Davion and DJ, but Josh Aniceto, Trey Brost and KJ Cathey. They all played well.

“We have been preaching sharing the ball and playing defense, and we did both tonight. St. Francis is a very good, well-coached team. They had nine wins coming in for a reason, so for us to do what we did tonight against a team like that was nice to see.”

The Raiders began to pull away in the second quarter. Leading 27-18, Bolingbrook went on a 10-0 run before St. Francis closed the first half on a 10-6 spurt of its own and the Raiders took a 43-28 lead into halftime as Thompson had 18 points and Strong 14.

St. Francis’ Niko Quaranta looks to make a play against Bolingbrook in the Jack Tosh 2023 Holiday Classic on Wednesday. Quaranta led the Spartans with 14 points. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

After halftime, it was all Bolingbrook as the Raider defense took stingy to a new level. They allowed just four Spartan points in the third quarter and took a 58-32 lead into the fourth.

“We played as a team,” Strong said. “At halftime, we knew we had to come out and execute and we did that.

“We are like a family and we play together. We all love each other.”

The game, like all games in the tournament, was played with a 35-second shot clock. Neither team committed a shot-clock violation, although Bolingbrook’s defense forced St. Francis into 19 turnovers.

The Raiders also got solid play under the glass from Pettigrew and Jason Lawani, who had a team-high seven rebounds.

“With JT and Jason underneath solidifying things on the glass, it allows us to do what we want to do offensively,” Brost said. “The guys play as a team and they know their roles. Also, when you have guys that can put it in the basket like Davion and DJ, it makes my job a lot easier.

“All the guys on the team play their roles and do what we need them to do.”