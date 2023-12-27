The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Boys basketball
Hall 47, Coal City 40: At Ottawa, seniors Jim Feeney and Owen Hren scored 10 points each for the Coalers in the opener at the Marquette Christmas Tournament. Junior point guard Gabe McHugh added nine for Coal City (5-7).
The Coalers will face Wilmington in the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Lexington 66, Wilmington 29: At Ottawa, Ryan Nelson led the Wildcats with 12 points in the opening round of play at the Marquette Christmas Tournament. Brysen Meents contributed five points for Wilmington (5-4).
The Wildcats will face Coal City in consolation play on Wednesday. at 9 a.m.
Riverside-Brookfield 65, Minooka 52: At Elmhurst, the Indians dropped their opening-round game at the Jack Tosh Tournament at York High School. DJ Hampton led Minooka with 15 points. Micah Hamilton added seven points and Ethan Martin six for the Indians (3-10).
Minooka will face Lake Forest at 9 a.m. in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.
Bolingbrook 72, Nazareth 53: At Elmhurst, freshman Davion Thompson put on a show at the Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament. He led all scorers with 22 points as the Raiders advanced. JT Pettigrew added 13 points and nine rebounds, and KJ Cathey tossed in 13 as well for Bolingbrook (9-1).
The Raiders will face St. Francis at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
St. Francis 54, Lemont 45: At Elmhurst, Lemont battled to force overtime but couldn’t score in the extra session as they fell in the opening round of the Jack Tosh Tournament at York. Alanas Castillo led all scorers with 17 points for Lemont. Shea Glotzbach added 14 for Lemont (8-4).
Lemont will face Nazareth in the consolation bracket at noon Wednesday.
Dwight 73, Somonauk 71: At Ottawa, the Trojans captured a thriller over the eighth-seeded Bobcats. Connor Telford tied with Carson Bahrey of Somonauk for game-high honors with 28 points. Luke Gallett added 17 and Joey Starks 11 for Dwight (6-6).
The Trojans will face top-seeded Serena in the winners bracket on Wednesday.
Marquette 74, Gardner-South Wilmington 55: At Ottawa, Bennett Grant led the Panthers with a game-high 24 points in the Marquette Christmas Tournament. Cale Halpin added 16 for GSW (4-9).
The Panthers will play in the consolation bracket on Wednesday against Reed-Custer.
Flanagan-Cornell 57, Reed-Custer 52: At Ottawa, Jacob Reardon led the Comets at the Marquette Christmas Tournament with 14 points. Collin Monroe added 13 and Travis Bohac 10 for RC (4-6).
The Comets will face Gardner-South Wilmington on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Lockport 53, Taft 25: At Wilmette, senior Victoria Bafia led the Porters with 13 points in opening-round play at the Loyola Christmas Tournament. Laura Arstikaitis added 12 and Evelyn Ingram 11 for Lockport (7-8).
The Porters will face the host Ramblers Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.
York 59, Plainfield Central 29: At Lombard, the Wildcats fell in the opening round of the Montini Christmas Tournament. Central (1-9) plays at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Joliet West 51, Oak Park-River Forest 19: At Wilmette, the Tigers advanced at the Loyola Christmas Tournament. West (8-5) will face Carmel Catholic Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Plano 44, Lemont 38: At Lisle, at the Lisle Cage Classic, Lemont dropped to 5-5 on the season with an opening-round loss to the Reapers. Lemont will play East Aurora in the consolation bracket Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Coal City 55, East Aurora 17: At Lisle, Mia Ferrias accounted for all three 3-pointers for the Lady Coalers on her way to 15 points as Coal City advanced at the Lisle Cage Classic. Emma Rodriquez also scored 15 points for the Lady Coalers.
Coal City (11-1) will face Plano in the winners’ bracket at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.