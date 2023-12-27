Girls basketball: Fremd starts fast, runs past Lincoln-Way West in opener at Morton

Fremd junior guard Ella Todd called it a fun start.

The Vikings have a different look this season compared to past frontcourt-heavy teams. The three-guard combination of Todd, Coco Urlacher and Ellie Thompson is capable of causing havoc on both ends of the court.

That was on full display in Wednesday’s game against Lincoln-Way West.

Todd scored a game-high 20 points, Thompson scored 16 points and Urlacher added six points to lead the Vikings to a 70-35 rout over Lincoln-Way West in the first round of the 3rd Annual Morton College Girls Basketball Christmas Tournament.

The Vikings (12-3) came out aggressive, setting a torrid pace with their full-court pressure and scoring baskets in transition to cruise to the victory to advance to Thursday’s second-round game against Mother McAuley, a 64-51 winner over Lyons.

Todd, a Utah recruit, benefitted from the faster pace, canning four 3-pointers and dishing out several highlight-reel passes to her teammates.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Todd said. “We’re not as big as we’ve been the last two years. We have a lot of guards and play really fast. Today was a game we needed, to win like this. This tournament is very tough.”

Thompson had a solid tourney last season, helping the Vikings finish second in the event. She said the Vikings are motivated to win this year’s tournament.

“We like to run and it was fun to see it all come together and push it today,” Thompson said. “This was a good first-game statement. We want to get to the end, so we knew we had to come out and show everybody with a statement game.”

Urlacher, a three-year varsity player, said the Vikings made a point to avoid a slow start. The Vikings seized a 24-9 lead early in the second quarter on the way to a running-clock win.

“We’re trying to share the ball and get it to all of our teammates,” Urlacher said. “We’re playing hard and trying to get redemption from last year losing to Geneva. We were all prepared to come out strong in this game.”

Fremd coach Dave Yates said his team is slightly different but still relies on an inside game. Senior forward Brynn Eshoo scored 10 points in limited minutes.

“We still have an inside presence, but we don’t have three girls inside, so we’re probably a little more perimeter based,” Yates said. “We’re also trying to push the ball up the floor to get easy shots off our pressure. It was fun to see (today), which makes the game easier.”

The Warriors (5-8) dressed just nine players in the game, which led to a struggle to keep pace with the deeper and more athletic Vikings. Junior forward Caroline Smith had a solid game, finishing with 13 points and four blocks, including two blocks in one possession late in the second quarter.

“Fremd’s transition game, getting in the press and transition offense and they are so fast and they pass the ball so well, to me I thought that was tough for us to compete with,” Lincoln-Way West coach Ryan White said. “The turnovers they create, then the way they get out on run and all five can run and can handle it, that made it tough. They are a very good team.”