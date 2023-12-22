Wilmington earns nonconference win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Boys Basketball
Streator 35, Seneca 19: At Chicago, the Irish dropped a nonconference contest to the Bulldogs in a game that was played at the United Center in Chicago.
Downers Grove South 59, Minooka 46: At Minooka, the Indians drooped the nonconference contest to the Mustangs in a tightly contested game. CJ Deckinga led the way for Minooka with 10 points. Micah Hamilton had seven rebounds and Zane Cave had four steals for the Indians (3-9).
Wilmington 47, Iroquois West 39: At Wilmington, Kyle Farrell had 16 points and Ryan Kettman added 11 to lead the Wildcats to the nonconference win. Ryan Nelson added seven points and 10 rebounds to pace the Wildcats (5-3).
Girls Basketball
Illinois Valley Central 56, Joliet Catholic 53: At Ottawa, the Angels dropped a second contest at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament. JCA (3-12) will face Princeton on Friday at 3pm for seventh place.
Boys Wrestling
Lemont 51, St. Francis 15: At Lemont, Lemont dominated for the second straight night in a nonconference win over the Spartans.
Delbarton (NJ) 53, Joliet Catholic 12: At Stillwater, Okla., the Hilltoppers dropped their match to the ninth-ranked team in the nation.
Joliet Catholic 34, Pomona (CA) 29: At Stillwater, Okla., the Hilltoppers captured their second match of the day at the National Hall of Fame Duals Classic at Oklahoma State University. The Hilltoppers will face Bixby, Okla. in the Bronze pool semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday.