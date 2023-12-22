Richland School District 88A announces new superintendent

Richland School District 88A Chief School Business Official and former director of bands Dr. Philip Robb will become District 88A's next superintendent in July 2024.

Crest Hill — Richland School District 88A has named the person who will be its next superintendent.

Dr. Philip Robb, who has been with the Crest Hill district since 2009 and currently serves as its Chief School Business Official, will take over as superintendent, replacing Joseph Simpkins who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Simpkins has been at the district for seven years and is retiring on June 30, 2024, after 33 years in the education field. Robb will assume the duties of superintendent on July 1.

Robb started at Richland after receiving his bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Kentucky, and led the district’s band program as conductor and director of bands until 2017.

Under his tenure the program grew from 65 students to over 200 and he was recognized with the 2015 IGSMA Barbara Buehlman Young Conductor Award and the 2017 Quinlan & Fabish Chicagoland Outstanding Music Educator Award.

Robb also holds a masters degree in Educational Administration from Governor’s State University, which he earned in 2014, a Chief School Business Official endorsement from Northern Illinois University, a Type--75 General Administrative endorsement, and a doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of St. Francis, which he earned in 2023.

Robb has served on numerous committees throughout the district as an educator and is currently a member of the Illinois Association of School Business Officials, the Society for Human Resources Management, the Illinois Principal Association, and the Illinois Grade School Music Association.