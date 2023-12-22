Girls basketball: Morris falls to Canton in Ottawa tourney semifinal

OTTAWA — For the first time in a long time, Morris played in a night game in bracket play at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament.

Morris had won both of its pool games to advance to the semifinals of the Gold Bracket where it took on Canton on Thursday night.

An experienced and well-drilled Canton team showed Morris (13-3) what it takes to move even farther in tournaments, coming away with a 52-38 win.

Morris will play for third place at 6 p.m. Friday against host Ottawa.

The Little Giants (14-4) threatened to pull away a few times in the first half, but Morris was able to string together some runs of its own to keep it close. Canton got out to a 12-5 lead, but Morris outscored Canton 8-3 the rest of the first quarter to make it 15-13 at the first break.

Canton moved out to a 22-15 lead midway through the second quarter, getting a steal and layup from Jena Goforth (12 points, all in the first half), a basket by Ella Demler (11 points) and a 3-pointer by Allison Wheeler (game-high 17 points) before Morris got a free throw by freshman Layken Callahan (9 points) and a 3-pointer by sophomore Landrie Callahan (team-high 13 points) to cut it to 22-19.

Canton finished the second quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 29-21 halftime lead.

“Canton is a very good, very experienced team,” Morris coach Nick Virgl said. “When you play a team like that, our lack of experience shows. We were starting three sophomores and a freshman tonight. They are very good players and have been playing all year, but they are still learning the varsity game.

“Canton moved the ball very well on offense, and it could have gotten out of hand in the first half, but our girls battled back and stayed in it.”

After halftime was a different story as Canton scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to take a 39-21 lead, and the advantage never fell below double digits after that.

Morris was able to get a putback by Alyssa Jepson, a 3-pointer by Layken Callahan and a 3-pointer by Brooke Thorson in the final stages of the third and went into the fourth with a 44-29 deficit.

Thorson hit another 3-pointer in the fourth for Morris, which also got a free throw by Landrie Callahan, a pair of free throws by Makenna Boyle, a basket by Abby Hougas and a free throw by Layken Callahan.

“It was good to see some of the girls step up,” Virgl said. “We put Brooke Thorson in there to shoot, and she went out and hit two big 3s for us. We had some mental errors on defense that led to some easy points for them. Also, Canton was very good at boxing out. We normally get quite a few points from offensive rebounds, which happens when you have three 6-footers. But they did a good job of keeping us off the offensive boards and we had to work a lot harder to get shots.

“A game like this is a wakeup call, but we are still playing for a trophy, which is something different for this program for a while. I give props to these girls. They have played three games already during finals week. We were probably due for an exam exhaustion game.”