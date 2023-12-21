Woman found dead inside Joliet home with gunshot wounds

Joliet police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with apparent gunshots wounds inside a residence Wednesday.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 1500 block of North Larkin Avenue at 12:48 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a 21-year-old male wishing to turn himself in for an unknown crime, according to a news release from Joliet police.

When officers arrived at the scene they made contact with the man and he indicated to the officers that he had killed someone at his residence located in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane, according to the release.

Police detained the man and when conducting an immediate welfare check at the residence on Langsford Lane, officers found a 48-year-old female inside of the home unresponsive. She appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The female victim was pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Additional officers and detectives arrived and conducted an extensive canvass of the scene, according to police.

Officers transported the male to the Joliet Police Department for questioning. Police are withholding his Identification as charges are currently pending, according to the release. It is believed that the victim was the mother to the detained male, according to the release.

The incident remains under active investigation and the Identification of the victim and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.