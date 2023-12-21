The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Boys Basketball
Reed-Custer 60, Gardner-South Wilmington 45: At Braidwood, junior Jacob Reardon ked the Comets to a bounce back win in a nonconference contest. Reardon scored a game-high 29 points to leads RC (4-5). Travis Bohac scored 12 points and Collin Monroe, Dominic Eddy and Cooper Smith had six points each for the Comets.
Girls Basketball
Morris 47, Princeton 45: At Ottawa, Landrie and Layken Callahan were too much of a 1-2 punch for Princeton to handle at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament. Landrie had 24, and Layken 15 as Morris (13-2) advanced to face Canton in the winners bracket Thursday at 6 pm. The Callahan sisters combined for 18 rebounds. Lily Hansen added nine boards and four points for Morris.
Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Manteno 42: At Gardner, Addi Fair scored 15 of her game high 28 points in the first half as the Panthers improved to 11-5 overall. Maddi Sims scored six and Grace Olson added five for the GSW.
Serena 46, Seneca 40: At Seneca, Alyssa Zellers had 12 points to lead the Irish in the Tri-County conference contest. Tessa Krull added 10 points as the fourth quarter comeback attempt by Seneca (8-8, 3-4) came up short.
Downers Grove South 52, Minooka 36: At Minooka, the Indians fell to 5-6 on the season with the nonconference loss to the Mustangs.
Boys Wrestling
Lemont 54, Fenton 22: At Lemont, Lemont earned the nonconference win over the Bison.
Downers Grove South 49, Joliet West 27: At Downers Grove, South captured the nonconference match win over the Tigers.