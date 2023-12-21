Joliet man charged with first-degree murder of his mother

A man has been charged in the killing of his mother after Joliet police responded to a 911 call from the suspect on Wednesday. Dec. 20. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother in Joliet, police said.

Prosecutors approved the first-degree murder charge against Justen Holman, 21, of Joliet, after he told officers that he killed a person at his residence, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

That person turned out to be Holman’s 48-year-old mother, who was found dead at a residence in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane, which is northwest side of Joliet.

Holman’s mother suffered a gunshot wound, English said. Officers recovered a handgun that they believe was used in the shooting, he said.

Holman’s arrest stemmed from a 911 call he made on Wednesday where he reported he wished to turn himself in for an “unknown crime,” English said.

At close to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to that call in a parking lot in the 1500 block of North Larkin Avenue, English said.

When they arrived, Holman allegedly said he had killed “someone at his residence” in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane, English said.

Following officers’ discovery of his mother’s death, they took Holman to the police department for questioning, English said.