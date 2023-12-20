Morris wins big in boys basketball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, December 19

Boys basketball
Morris 72, Kaneland 64: After trailing for three quarters, Morris tied it up at 60 to send the game into overtime and eventually earned an Interstate Eight Conference victory.
Troyer Carlson led all scorers with 33 points, Jack Wheeler had 30 points and seven rebounds and AJ Zweeres had 18 points and four steals.
Lincoln-Way East 60, Crete-Monee 45: BJ Powell had 17 points and four steals to lead the Griffins to a nonconference win.
Karson Thomas had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Wilmington 64, Momence 32: At Momence, Joey Cortese had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.
Reid Juster had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Ryan Kettman had 13 points and two steals.
Stevenson 54, Lockport 49: Bryce Turner and Logan Cooper scored 16 points each but the Porters came up short in nonconference action.