Joliet City Council declines to vote on proposed Route 59 car wash

The city of Joliet's seal can be seen in the council chambers at City Hall on Dec. 6, 2021. (Alex Ortiz)

A proposal for a car wash on Route 59 failed to gain any Joliet City Council votes following opposition from a company that is planning to open another car wash on the same road in January.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Pat Mudron motioned for approval of a special use permit for the development of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, 1351 Route 59, which is close to Walmart. Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy abstained from voting.

Mudron’s motion was met with silence. With no else on the council seconding his motion, the ordinance for a special use permit for the car wash failed.

Council members did not discuss a special use permit for the car wash at their meetings on either Monday or Tuesday. The proposal made its way to the council following approval by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

During public comment at the start of the meeting, another leader with Wash U voiced his opposition to Tidal Wave Auto Spa. Wash U is set to open a new car wash in January at 1801 S. Route 59.

Steve Timmer, Wash U director of business development and real estate, said he is a “believer in capitalism.” He pointed out there were many other car washes in the area already.

The council heard similar remarks from Craig Nelson, chief operating officer for Wash U, at Monday’s meeting.

Timmer told the council that another car wash operator and him have made significant investments in the Joliet community.

“The preference is for both of us to survive and hopefully thrive. A third one of the exact same use right next door to us, doesn’t seem like, uh, you know, it’s definitely going to impact that,” Timmer said.

He said called the location for the proposed Tidal Wave Auto Spa a “prime piece of property.”

“There’s some great businesses that could go there that aren’t currently in that strong retail corridor stretch,” Timmer said.

Timmer recommended the council forgo a vote on the ordinance for a special use permit for Tidal Wave Auto Spa and instead come up with “fan favorite or resident favorites that are not currently in that area on that prime piece of property.”

Timmer also said Wash U is locally owned and operated, unlike Tidal Wave Auto Spa. The company was founded in Georgia and has locations across 23 states, according to their website.