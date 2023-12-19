Girls basketball: Makayla Chism’s buzzer-beater lifts Joliet West past Providence

JOLIET – With just 17.4 seconds left in Monday’s game, Joliet West trailed Providence Catholic 50-49 after the Celtics’ Sydney Spencer made a pair of free throws to put her team ahead.

Most in the gym thought that the ball would go to West’s Maziah Shelton, as she had a team-high 14 points and 14 rebounds. However, Tiger point guard Christina Keoborakot got it to Makayla Chism on the right wing.

Chism slashed through the lane and put up a shot, but it didn’t go in. She followed the shot, grabbed the rebound and fired up another shot just before the buzzer sounded. This one went in, and the Tigers came away with a 51-50 win. Chism finished with 13 points, five rebounds and a smile from ear to ear.

“That last play wasn’t drawn up for me to take it,” Chism said. “Our goal was just to get the ball to the basket any way we could. Coach [Bre Blackmon] always tells us to play until the buzzer, so after the shot missed, I just went after it. I wasn’t sure it was going to count, but I am glad it did.

“Providence is a great shooting team and a great all-around team. Whenever we play them, it’s a tight game and it’s a great matchup. We had our ups and downs, but we kept fighting. We had heart and fire and played til the end.”

Blackmon echoed the play until it’s over mentality.

“Everyone played well tonight,” Blackmon said. “I always tell the girls to play until the last second because you never know when one point is going to matter. You saw how much it mattered tonight.

“We knew that Maziah would be the center of their attention, so we were looking for a good matchup. Makayla got one. She is so long and athletic and was able to get the shot off and go get the rebound.”

Providence Catholic at Joliet West Providence's Sydney Spencer (5) makes a move to the basket during Monday's game at Joliet West (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local News Network)

The Tigers (7-5) held the lead in the nip-and-tuck game most of the night, but never by more than six points. Providence (7-7) hung right with West the entire way, led by Gabi Bednar’s 17 points and eight each by Eilish Raines, Molly Knight and Spencer.

Shelton had five points in the first quarter to help the Tigers grab a 15-12 lead after the first break. Late in the second quarter, West broke a 23-all tie with a 3-pointer by Ingrid Troha (12 points) and added a free throw by Jada Thompson for a 27-25 halftime lead.

The Tigers got a basket by Shelton and one by Keoborakot to move ahead 31-25 early in the second half ,but Providence rallied, getting a basket by Bednar, who scored 14 in the second half, a 3-pointer by Elaina Utz and a basket by Spencer to take a 34-33 lead before Troha hit a 3-pointer near the end of the quarter to send the Tigers into the fourth with a 36-34 advantage.

Providence Catholic at Joliet West Joliet West's Maziah Shelton shoots against Providence Catholic on Monday. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local News Network)

Providence tied the game at 43 on a putback by Raines with 4:30 to play before Chism answered with a 3-pointer and Shelton then scored off an assist from Chism to put West ahead 48-43. Bednar then converted an old-fashioned three-point play and a free throw by Knight pulled the Celtics to within 48-47. A free throw by Troha gave West a 49-47 lead with :41.3 left. Providence got to within 49-48 on a free throw by Bella Morey with 28 seconds remaining, and Spencer’s free throws with 17.4 seconds left gave the Celtics a 50-49 lead, setting up Chism’s heroics.

The Tigers got 14 points from Shelton, 13 from Chism, 12 from Troha, five from Brooke Schwall (eight rebounds) and four from Khiana Taylor.

“We are pretty balanced,” Chism said. “We are as good as our last player. All 10 players on the team really push each other and cheer for each other. We have a lot of energy and we just want to win.”