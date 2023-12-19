Addi Fair scores 28 for Gardner-South Wilmington: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, December 18

Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Beecher 39: At Gardner, Addi Fair put up 28 points and the hosts picked up a River Valley Conference victory.
Grace Olsen scored 11 points and Aspen Lardi and Maddie Simms combined to add 12.
Seneca 39, Dwight 26: Alyssa Zellers and Tessa Krull scored nine points each to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Bishop McNamara 43, Peotone 34: Madi Schroeder scored 18 points but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference action.
Hinckley-Big Rock 39, Reed-Custer 29: At Hinckley, Mya Beard had 13 points and 13 rebounds but the Comets fell short in nonconference play.