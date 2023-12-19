December 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
The Herald-News

Addi Fair scores 28 for Gardner-South Wilmington: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, December 18

Gardner-South Wilmington, Seneca win girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Beecher 39: At Gardner, Addi Fair put up 28 points and the hosts picked up a River Valley Conference victory.

Grace Olsen scored 11 points and Aspen Lardi and Maddie Simms combined to add 12.

Seneca 39, Dwight 26: Alyssa Zellers and Tessa Krull scored nine points each to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.

Bishop McNamara 43, Peotone 34: Madi Schroeder scored 18 points but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference action.

Hinckley-Big Rock 39, Reed-Custer 29: At Hinckley, Mya Beard had 13 points and 13 rebounds but the Comets fell short in nonconference play.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsGirls Basketball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois