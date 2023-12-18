Joliet announces new road closure Tuesday for downtown water main project

The city of Joliet will be closing down a portion of Joliet Street beginning Dec. 19 as part of the Ottawa Street water main project. The work is expected to be completed by April 1, 2024, according to a news release from the city. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Water main installation work on Joliet Street between Jackson and Cass streets in downtown Joliet will begin on Tuesday, causing a full road closure.

The city anticipates the closure to last into early spring as this phase of the project is expected to be completed by April 1, 2024, according to a news release from the city.

The project. which began in August, requires significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project.

Drivers should be prepared for long delays and follow posted detours, according to the release. Drivers also are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving around or through work zones.

The city is urging those who drive in the area to obey the posted speed limit and signage and watch for workers or flaggers, according to the release. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cellphones or text.

For additional information regarding the city of Joliet’s Water Main Rehabilitation Program, visit https://www.joliet.gov/government/departments/public-utilities/construction-zone or contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.