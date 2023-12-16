More than 76,000 deer harvested during Illinois firearm deer season

A preliminary total of 76,232 deer were harvested by hunters in Illinois during the seven-day 2023 Illinois firearm deer season (BCR photo)

A preliminary total of 76,232 deer were harvested by hunters in Illinois during the seven-day 2023 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 3. Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,854 deer during the 2022 firearm deer season.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2023 firearm season from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 was 22,884, compared with 24,500 deer harvested during the second part of the 2022 season.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season from Nov. 17 to 19 was 53,348 deer.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment in Grundy County was 217 deer, and it was 75 in the second segment. The 2023 total of 292 was up from a total of 272 in 2022.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment in Will County was 167 deer, and it was 71 in the second segment. The total of 238 was up from a total of 210 in 2022.

Remaining 2023-24 deer-hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Late winter anterless-only and chronic wasting disease season in designated counties only from Dec. 28 to 31 and Jan. 12 to 14. A map showing counties open to late-winter and CWD seasons can be found online.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 14.

For deer hunting information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/deerhunting.html.