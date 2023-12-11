Channahon names successor to retiring police chief

The village of Channahon has announced that it will appoint Deputy Chief Adam Bogart to chief of police upon the retirement of current Chief Shane Casey on Jan. 5.

Casey has worked with Bogart over the past several weeks to ensure a smooth transition when he steps into the new role Jan. 6.

In his time in Channahon, Bogart has worked as a patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant and has been deputy chief of patrol operations since 2013. He is a graduate of the 262nd session of the FBI National Academy and past president of the Police Chiefs Association of Will County.

He is a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Minooka Community High School.