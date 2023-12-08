Results of Illinois State Police DUI patrols in Will, other counties

Illinois State Police released the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Cook, Will and DuPage counties during August.

These patrols allowed the state police to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, according to the state police news release.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 1

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 2

Occupant Restraint Offenses 15

Registration Offenses 26

Driver’s License Offenses 13

Insurance Violations 26

Total Citations/Arrests 205

Total Written Warnings 27

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to the state police release.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.