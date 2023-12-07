Man charged with battering Joliet police chief found unfit to stand trial

Joliet Police Chief Wlliam Evans speaks at a press conference in 2022. Joshua Medina, 39, has been charged with battering Evans, who tried to place him under arrest after he allegedly attacked the owner of a downtown restaurant in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The case against a man charged with battering the Joliet police chief has been put on hold after a Will County judge determined he is not mentally fit to stand trial.

On Dec. 1, Judge Dave Carlson received a report regarding the issue of whether Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet, is mentally fit to stand trial in a case where he’s charged with the aggravated battery of Joliet Police Chief William Evans.

Evans had tried to arrest Medina on Oct. 25 after he allegedly struck Vasileios “Bill” Dimitroulas, the owner of Cut 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St., Joliet, according to prosecutors. Medina is accused of striking Evans in the face and biting his pinky finger.

“The court considers the fitness report and finds that [Medina] is unfit to stand trial but may be restored within one year,” Carlson’s court order said.

Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Carlson then ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to take custody of Medina. He set a new court date of Jan. 9 for a status hearing on Medina’s restoration to mental fitness.

Carlson’s court order had noted that Medina refused to show up to court on Dec. 1 and has refused to appear in court in the past as well.

In Medina’s first court appearance on Oct. 27, he kept mumbling and rambling, which led to both his attorney and Judge Donald DeWilkins to question his ability to stand trial.

Evans was off-duty on Oct. 25 when he saw Dimitroulas struck by Medina, according to Joliet police. Evans intervened to de-escalate the situation but was struck in the face himself and then bitten in an ensuing scuffle, police said.