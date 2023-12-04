Slammers fans like new-and-old look for Joliet team

Slammers season ticket holders Sharon Bielfeldt, left, and Donna Kovak talk with new owner Night Train Veeck at the Joliet Slammers annual Holiday Open House on Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Attendance at the Joliet Slammers annual holiday open house was higher than usual, a reflection that the new ownership team that includes actor Bill Murray and the Veeck family has sparked interest.

Slammers fans at the event Saturday showed their interest in what the new ownership team may have to offer and appreciation that the previous management is not going away.

One fan introduced himself to Night Train Veeck and immediately asked, “You guys aren’t going to blow up a lot of records are you?”

Night Train, his actual name, is the grandson of one-time White Sox owner Bill Veeck and the son of Mike Veeck, who thought up the Disco Demolition Night in 1979 at the old Comiskey Park that backfired when the promotion turned into a riot but remains an iconic event in American cultural history.

Bill Veeck, who introduced the exploding scoreboard to Major League Baseball in 1960, has passed away. But his descendants appear to have inherited his knack for promotions and established a reputation in minor-league baseball as previous owners of the St. Paul Saints.

“These guys are the best marketers of minor league baseball on the planet,” said Nick Semaca, former majority owner of the Slammers and now a minority owner with the arrival of the Veeck-Murray group.

Semaca, circulating among fans at the team’s holiday open house, seemed to be as appreciative as anybody for what the new ownership will have to offer.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy (left) talks with Night Train Veeck, one of the new majority owners of the Joliet Slammers, on Saturday at the team's annual holiday open house, (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“Everyone is excited,” he said. “Fans are excited. Season ticket holders are buying more tickets. Everyone’s pumped.”

Semaca said he expects the Veecks to bring their ingenuity for marketing to the Slammers, “and we’ll create something super special.”

The ranks of those excited about the new ownership include Night Train Veeck, who said he was motivated as he met Slammers fans on Saturday.

“It’s made me even more excited,” Veeck said. “I’ve met people who have been here since 2004.”

One member of Slammers’ front office management said the turnout for the holiday open house was larger than usual, an indication that the new ownership has sparked interest.

Many of the Slammers’ fans at the event have been coming to games since the team’s days as the Joliet JackHammers, the team that started minor-league baseball in 2002 at the downtown Joliet stadium.

Veeck said the previous ownership group has “done a wonderful job with everything they’ve done here. We’re just going to build on that.”

Fans attend the Joliet Slammers annual Holiday Open House on Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

That’s what many Slammers fans want to hear, having built a relationship with the team management.

Len Suhadolc, a season ticket holder since 2004, described Semaca as “a people guy.”

“He’s down to earth,” Suhadolc said. “He understands the fans.”

Fans also expressed appreciation that general manager Heather Mills was staying with the team.

“Heather and her crew really pour their hearts into it,” said Katie Fisher of Tinley Park.

Mills often works the front gate at Duly Health and Care Field, making her one of the first people Slammers’ fans see when they come to the ballpark.

Slammers general manager Heather Mills chats with fans while manning a snack bar at the team's annual holiday open house Saturday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

She also can be seen in the stands, mingling with fans during games.

Mills even baked the cookies, which were the main entree for the holiday open house.

“She gets to know people,” Fisher said.

Slammers fans hope the new ownership can bring more attention to what they already consider to be a good thing in Joliet.

“You can come here and have a great time and get home to have the kids in bed at [bed]time,” said Jeff Wynne of Plainfield, who was at the open house with his two children.

Longtime fan Craig Lichtenwalter of New Lenox said he could envision a “Ghostbusters” night at the stadium, linked to the movie that featured Murray.

“I think it will be great,” Lichtenwalter said of the new ownership. “It will pique people’s interest. I can see attendance increasing.”